An Underrated 2014 Dylan O'Brien Action Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix Right Now
The 2010s introduced a craze of young-adult dystopian flicks typified by movies like "The Hunger Games" and "Divergent." These blockbusters usually told stories about teenagers living in bleak societies while commenting on issues, including inequality and corruption. Despite the trend, some of the most exciting adventures were overshadowed by their more popular genre peers, a sentiment that applies to "The Maze Runner." Many fans regard the movie as underrated; fortunately, the sci-fi thriller is enjoying a new lease of life on Netflix, with FlixPatrol placing it among the streamer's top 10 most-viewed movies.
Adapted from James Dashner's novel of the same name, "The Maze Runner" is a mysterious tale that follows Thomas (Dylan O'Brien) and other teenagers navigating a labyrinth known as the Glade. Unbeknownst to them, they are part of an experiment to find a cure for a deadly virus, leading to some dark twists and turns. "The Maze Runner" also features an all-star cast who have since become household names, including Will Poulter and Kaya Scodelario.
While "The Maze Runner" fared well at the box office and spawned sequels, some fans and critics feel it deserves more recognition. With that in mind, let's look at some of the most noteworthy praise for the dystopian thriller.
Why fans love Th Maze Runner
"The Maze Runner" boasts a 65% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics praising the film's willingness to explore darker ideas than other YA sci-fi movies. Furthermore, some genre fans believe it's better than likeminded films that enjoyed more success.
According to Redditor u/topinsight_SS, "Maze Runner" is better than "The Hunger Games" as the story is more original. The forum user believes the latter flick is just a "Battle Royale" knockoff, and its sequels are meaningless attempts to milk a popular intellectual property. Other fans have praised the story, as it's a tale that kept them guessing. "The first one was great; there was a real sense of mystery around it. It was intense and had pretty interesting characters," Reddit user u/FettuccineAlfredooo wrote.
Elsewhere, u/Turnover_Available hailed the first Maze Runner as an almost-perfect movie for its genre. "It was one of the best mystery/teen dystopia movies I have ever watched. The music, the atmosphere, the flashbacks that give you so many questions, but, at the same time, give you some answers at the end of the movie. Honestly, a 9/10, in my opinion." That's some high praise that should encourage more people to check out the film on Netflix.
