An Underrated 2014 Dylan O'Brien Action Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix Right Now

The 2010s introduced a craze of young-adult dystopian flicks typified by movies like "The Hunger Games" and "Divergent." These blockbusters usually told stories about teenagers living in bleak societies while commenting on issues, including inequality and corruption. Despite the trend, some of the most exciting adventures were overshadowed by their more popular genre peers, a sentiment that applies to "The Maze Runner." Many fans regard the movie as underrated; fortunately, the sci-fi thriller is enjoying a new lease of life on Netflix, with FlixPatrol placing it among the streamer's top 10 most-viewed movies.

Adapted from James Dashner's novel of the same name, "The Maze Runner" is a mysterious tale that follows Thomas (Dylan O'Brien) and other teenagers navigating a labyrinth known as the Glade. Unbeknownst to them, they are part of an experiment to find a cure for a deadly virus, leading to some dark twists and turns. "The Maze Runner" also features an all-star cast who have since become household names, including Will Poulter and Kaya Scodelario.

While "The Maze Runner" fared well at the box office and spawned sequels, some fans and critics feel it deserves more recognition. With that in mind, let's look at some of the most noteworthy praise for the dystopian thriller.