X-Files: Fox Pushed Back On Gillian Anderson's Scully Casting For A Disgusting Reason

"The X-Files" revolutionized television, opening doors for other eerie series to flourish on the small screen. Viewers were initially drawn to the show's supernatural mysteries, but the chemistry between memorable detectives Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) and Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson) was pivotal to its success. However, it wasn't always an easy journey. Chris Carter, the mastermind behind the show, had to battle to cast Anderson in her iconic role, as the network had other ideas for the character.

In an interview with Inverse, Carter revealed that executives were reluctant to give the part to Anderson because they didn't think she was sexy enough. "Even though Gillian's beautiful, she wasn't their idea of sexy," Carter said. "First, because they didn't understand what I was trying to do with the show. And she was an unknown, so that never helps."

Fortunately, the network saw sense, and Anderson turned Scully into a beloved character. However, Anderson has also shed some light on attempts to change Scully at points during the series' run, which she wasn't a fan of.