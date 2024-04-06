Harry Potter Fans Noticed A Key Dumbledore Detail 15 Years After The Half-Blood Prince

One enterprising Redditor thinks they might have figured out where Hogwarts headmaster and beloved "Harry Potter" character Albus Dumbledore got this key item — but are they right?

Reddit user u/FawkesNK — who likely took their username from Dumbledore's pet phoenix Fawkes — posted two photos from the film "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince" with the caption, "Just realised something watching HBP, I think I found out where Dumbledore got his memory bottles!" The first photo is a close-up of the tiny bottles that Dumbledore (Michael Gambon) frequently uses for his Pensieve, a glimmering magical cauldron of sorts that holds important memories from throughout the wizard's long life. The cauldron doesn't simply contain the memories but is more like a projector for Dumbledore's thoughts, so all of the older wizard's memories are stored in the small bottles. The second photo is of Dumbledore and Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) in the London Underground looking at a perfume ad, and the bottles in that print ad happen to look suspiciously like the vials from the first photo.

So does this theory hold any water — or memories, like the Pensieve's vials? Or is it simply an Easter egg placed there by a clever graphic designer working on the "Harry Potter" films?