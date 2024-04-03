That Golden Girls Reboot Rumor You Heard Is False

It might seem like everything is getting rebooted these days, but that "Golden Girls" reboot rumor floating around on social media is false.

An image from a Facebook page specializing in memes (more on that in a second) made waves when it "announced" a "Golden Girls" reboot that would cast new actors as Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux, and Sophia Petrillo, originally played by Bea Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty, respectively. The Photoshop in question shows Tina Fey, Lisa Kudrow, Maya Rudolph, and Amy Poehler in those roles, with the series supposedly arriving in June with 10 episodes on Disney+. Ultimately, Rudolph had to clear everything up and reveal it's a big fakeout.

During an interview on "Late Night with Seth Meyers," Rudolph discussed Kudrow and Poehler being photoshopped to look older while she and Fey essentially look the same as they do now ... something she resents. First, she clarified that this reboot isn't happening and then wondered why the creator didn't bother photoshopping Rudolph or Fey. "I think they gave up," the "Saturday Night Live" veteran said. "They worked so hard on these two. And then Amy, they were like, 'We got to put wrinkles in her face.' And then they were like, 'That's good.'"

She had another message for the creator: "I just want to say, for Amy: Whoever did this, f*** you. But I have other ideas!" Rudolph wasn't alone in her anger; the creator said he received threats on the Internet.