Win A One-Year Pass To MUBI In One Easy Step, Movie Fans!

Everyone's familiar with huge releases like "Barbie" or "Dune: Part Two," but if you want to explore some lesser-known releases and learn more about cinematic gems that might have escaped your notice, you'll definitely want to check out MUBI. On the streamer's website, MUBI describes itself by posing some questions about what it is, exactly: "A streaming service? A curator? A publisher? A distributor? A cinema lover? Yes."

Now, you can enter a sweepstakes to win a free year of MUBI, which is worth roughly $80 — and with that access to this unique and well-curated streaming service, you'll get thousands of movies that will expand your worldview and challenge you. /Film is running this amazing giveaway, and entering is incredibly easy. All you have to do to enter is sign up for /Film's daily newsletter, which just means that you'll get insights about film and television from /Film's talented team delivered straight to your inbox ... and you'll have a chance to get a MUBI subscription to boot.