Exclusive Marvel Preview Shows Spider-Man's First Weakness & Teases His First Goblin

An obscure yet important character returns in the brand-new Marvel Comics miniseries, which promises to shine the spotlight on the oft-forgotten Proto-Goblin and further reveal his connection to the tragic history between the Green Goblin and Spider-Man.

In his most recent work, legendary "Spider-Man: Kraven's Last Hunt" writer J.M. DeMatteis has revisited some of his most notable stories in new stories that add to classic tales, including featuring previously unseen interactions and details. He's already delivered "Spider-Man: The Lost Hunt" (with Eder Messias, Belardino Brabo, Neeraj Menon, Cris Peter, and Joe Caramagna) ahead of the live-action Kraven the Hunter movie starring potential future James Bond Aaron Taylor Johnson, as well as "Ben Reilly: Spider-Man" (with David Baldeon, Israel Silva, and Caramagna). Now, the award-winning writer is revisiting another Spider-Man story few fans could have expected a follow-up to.

"Spider-Man Shadow of the Green Goblin" (by DeMatteis, Michael Sta. Maria, Chris Sotomayor, and Caramagna) takes a closer look at 1997's "Spider-Man" #-1. The original story, by Howard Mackie and Dan Fraga, flashes back to Osborn's earliest days and efforts to perfect the Goblin Formula and shows him using it on scientist Nels van Adder, turning him into a red, goblin-like creature. Named the Proto-Goblin, the tragic villain made a single comic appearance after confronting his creator. Now, more than 30 years after his debut, readers will learn more about Proto-Goblin's creation and his impact on the lives of both Osborn and Peter Parker.