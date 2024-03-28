Exclusive Marvel Preview Shows Spider-Man's First Weakness & Teases His First Goblin
An obscure yet important character returns in the brand-new Marvel Comics miniseries, which promises to shine the spotlight on the oft-forgotten Proto-Goblin and further reveal his connection to the tragic history between the Green Goblin and Spider-Man.
In his most recent work, legendary "Spider-Man: Kraven's Last Hunt" writer J.M. DeMatteis has revisited some of his most notable stories in new stories that add to classic tales, including featuring previously unseen interactions and details. He's already delivered "Spider-Man: The Lost Hunt" (with Eder Messias, Belardino Brabo, Neeraj Menon, Cris Peter, and Joe Caramagna) ahead of the live-action Kraven the Hunter movie starring potential future James Bond Aaron Taylor Johnson, as well as "Ben Reilly: Spider-Man" (with David Baldeon, Israel Silva, and Caramagna). Now, the award-winning writer is revisiting another Spider-Man story few fans could have expected a follow-up to.
"Spider-Man Shadow of the Green Goblin" (by DeMatteis, Michael Sta. Maria, Chris Sotomayor, and Caramagna) takes a closer look at 1997's "Spider-Man" #-1. The original story, by Howard Mackie and Dan Fraga, flashes back to Osborn's earliest days and efforts to perfect the Goblin Formula and shows him using it on scientist Nels van Adder, turning him into a red, goblin-like creature. Named the Proto-Goblin, the tragic villain made a single comic appearance after confronting his creator. Now, more than 30 years after his debut, readers will learn more about Proto-Goblin's creation and his impact on the lives of both Osborn and Peter Parker.
Green Goblin wasn't the first goblin
In Looper's exclusive preview of "Spider-Man Shadow of the Green Goblin," readers are taken back in time to the earliest days of Marvel history. The story flashes back to Peter Parker and his Aunt May, who are both trying to pretend they're doing okay following Ben Parker's death.
With bills stacking up, Spider-Man visits his agent, Maxwell Shiffman, hoping to get work. Unfortunately, a Daily Bugle hit piece by J. Jonah Jameson has tanked how the public perceives the wall-crawler, leaving him without a paying gig. Later, Spidey takes to the streets and catches a purse-stealer. When confronted, the man pulls out a gun and Peter loses his edge, revealing one of his earliest weaknesses — the combination of guilt and self-doubt — as he's overwhelmed by the memory of Uncle Ben's death.
In an interview with Marvel.com, DeMatteis said he's excited to explore the challenges young Peter faced in overcoming his guilt, as well as digging deeper into Osborn family history than Marvel has gone. "SHADOW OF THE GOBLIN allows us to take a deep dive into Young Peter's mind and emotions as he makes his way through this exhilarating, and sometimes terrifying, new world," the writer said about revisiting the obscure story. "We take an equally-deep dive into the dysfunctional dynamic of the Osborn family, seeing how that generational pain sowed the earliest seeds of Norman's Green Goblin identity and left its traumatic imprint on Harry. If you think you know everything there is to know about Peter and the Osborns, think again!"
The Proto-Goblin is coming soon!
In addition to exploring Peter Parker's emotional reaction to his uncle's death, "Spider-Man Shadow of the Green Goblin" #1 will set in motion the return of the Proto-Goblin and likely reveal his ultimate fate at the hands of Norman Osborn. If the tragic villain ends up alive by the issue's end, it could spell the character's introduction to Spidey's modern roster of supervillains. Or, the story may show the definitive end for one of Norman Osborn'd earliest foes, one whose fate has remained vague, at best, for decades.
Check out Paulo Siqueria's cover art for "Spider-Man Shadow of the Green Goblin" #1. featuring the web-slinger perched on a building with a giant-sized Green Goblin smiling behind him, as well as a recreation of Spider-Man co-creator Steve Ditko's classic corner box art. The text solicit follows.
NORMAN OSBORN WAS NOT THE FIRST GOBLIN! Norman Osborn is the GREEN GOBLIN you know. But he is NOT the ORIGINAL GOBLIN! Learn the shocking secrets of the PROTO-GOBLIN, and its dramatic connection to the Osborn family! What role does a young Peter Parker, who has not yet understood his great power and responsibility, play in this unfolding of events? J.M. DEMATTEIS (SPIDER-MAN: KRAVEN'S LAST HUNT) continues to build his legacy and the mythos of classic SPIDER-LORE, this time paired with rising star MICHAEL STA. MARIA!
Readers can catch the Proto-Goblin's return when the "Spider-Man Shadow of the Green Goblin" four-issue miniseries arrives at comic book stores and online retailers on April 4, 2024. If you want to learn more about Spider-Man's greatest foe, check out our article on the Green Goblin's vast and winding history in comics and on the big screen.