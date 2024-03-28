Doctor Strange's Secret Wars Role May Be More Important Than You Thought

Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) has been a notable player in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since his self-titled 2016 solo movie. He helps the Avengers battle the Mad Titan, Thanos (Josh Brolin), fractures the Multiverse with Spider-Man (Tom Holland), encounters his alternate timeline variants, and more. Strange even opens his third eye. Unsurprisingly, it's expected that the former Sorcerer Supreme will be a major presence throughout the remainder of the Multiverse Saga, and according to the rumor mill, he'll stand at the forefront of the saga's highly-anticipated conclusion, "Avengers: Secret Wars."

According to entertainment leaker Alex Perez, whom Reddit has deduced has an 86.09% accuracy rate with his scoops, Strange will grapple with the concepts of right and wrong throughout the Multiverse Saga, and in doing so, he'll remove himself from the fray. "When presented with the fact that in most universes, Strange's actions often cause more harm than good, Strange-616 will struggle with the sense of whether what he is doing is right," Perez claimed during a Q&A with The Cosmic Circus' Discord.

This struggle and subsequent exile will lead him to return in a big way in "Secret Wars." Perez added, "It's all a setup for Strange to step up to the plate and become one of the most important heroes of the Multiverse Saga."

It's unconfirmed if this is truly what comes next in Strange's MCU timeline, and it's unknown if Cumberbatch has even signed on for "Secret Wars." Still, the seeds have indeed been planted for Strange to confront his personal struggles, eventually coming out on the other side.