Who Is Luna Snow? Marvel's Cool New Rivals Character Explained

Luna Snow is coming to "Marvel Rivals" as the Agent of Atlas, and the Tiger Division team member will join the roster of playable heroes in the recently announced game.

Marvel Entertainment dropped a new trailer for "Marvel Rivals," an upcoming team-based player-versus-player shooter for PC starring some of the most iconic heroes in the universe. A 6v6 battle game similar to Blizzard's "Overwatch," the title features many familiar faces, including the Hulk, Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, and members of the Guardians of the Galaxy. One of the most surprising characters to show up in the first look at the project is Luna Snow, a hero who debuted in the comics less than five years ago. In the trailer, she uses her ice powers to navigate across the fight.

An original creation for the "Marvel Future Fight" mobile game, Snow's first comic appearance occurred in 2019's "War of the Realms: New Agents of Atlas" (by Greg Pak, Gang Hyuk Lim, Federico Blee, and VC's Clayton Cowles) as a member of the titular Asian superteam led by Jimmy Woo — joined by the likes of Amadeus Cho's Hulk, Cindy Moon's Silk, and several other new heroes, including Lei Ling's Aero, Ami Han's White Fox, Lin Lie's Sword Master, and Pearl Pangan as Wave.

Snow is one of the most intriguing members, as the South Korean hero has elemental ice powers that have some healing characteristics. But Snow's rise to fame in the Marvel Universe began long before she became a hero, as she had a singing career that made her a major celebrity.