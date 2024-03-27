Who Is Luna Snow? Marvel's Cool New Rivals Character Explained
Luna Snow is coming to "Marvel Rivals" as the Agent of Atlas, and the Tiger Division team member will join the roster of playable heroes in the recently announced game.
Marvel Entertainment dropped a new trailer for "Marvel Rivals," an upcoming team-based player-versus-player shooter for PC starring some of the most iconic heroes in the universe. A 6v6 battle game similar to Blizzard's "Overwatch," the title features many familiar faces, including the Hulk, Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, and members of the Guardians of the Galaxy. One of the most surprising characters to show up in the first look at the project is Luna Snow, a hero who debuted in the comics less than five years ago. In the trailer, she uses her ice powers to navigate across the fight.
An original creation for the "Marvel Future Fight" mobile game, Snow's first comic appearance occurred in 2019's "War of the Realms: New Agents of Atlas" (by Greg Pak, Gang Hyuk Lim, Federico Blee, and VC's Clayton Cowles) as a member of the titular Asian superteam led by Jimmy Woo — joined by the likes of Amadeus Cho's Hulk, Cindy Moon's Silk, and several other new heroes, including Lei Ling's Aero, Ami Han's White Fox, Lin Lie's Sword Master, and Pearl Pangan as Wave.
Snow is one of the most intriguing members, as the South Korean hero has elemental ice powers that have some healing characteristics. But Snow's rise to fame in the Marvel Universe began long before she became a hero, as she had a singing career that made her a major celebrity.
Luna Snow is a K-pop hero
"Future Fight Firsts: Luna Snow" #1 details her evolution from a K-pop Idol to a superhero, somewhat similar to the X-Men Dazzler's own history as a pop star. In the issue, Seol Hee, whose idol name is Luna, performs at Stark Arena in Seoul, South Korea, but is captured by the A.I.M. supervillain the Joro Spider, who wants to steal cold fusion energy powering the arena for the organization's nefarious use. However, upon being placed near a cryo-reactor supplying the energy, Seol gains ice powers, turning into the hero Luna Snow.
After becoming a hero, she uses her ice powers on the Agents of Atlas and, more recently, as part of the Tiger Division team, working once again with White Fox. Her most recent comic appearance was in "Spider-Gwen: Annual" #1 (by Karla Pacheco, Rosi Kampe, Marika Cresta, Irma Kniivla, and Ariana Maher), where Snow and the Tiger Division battle Ghost-Spider and, later, Agatha Harkness.
While Luna Snow is a fan-favorite hero, she doesn't have an extensive history in the pages of Marvel Comics outside of her work on her usual superteams. Still, seeing Marvel promote the South Korean hero is a welcome sight, as including her in the "Marvel Rivals" video game will help make her a household name and, hopefully, lead to more comic book appearances shortly.