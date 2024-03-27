The Overlooked Mel Gibson Thriller Getting A Second Life On Netflix

It's not exactly an untold truth that Mel Gibson tanked his career after making anti-Semitic remarks. A litany of other controversies have materialized over the years, so while Gibson still gets work in Hollywood, it usually courts contention. Many "John Wick" fans refused to watch "The Continental" due to Gibson's involvement, even if he was missing from the trailer. Most of his projects tend to fly under the radar, which appears to have been the case for 2022's "On the Line," which is now getting a good deal of attention on Netflix.

FlixPatrol indicates that "On the Line" was the second most-watched movie on the streaming platform in the United States on March 26. The film only grossed $743,349 globally in theaters in 2022, but people may be more willing to watch it from the comfort of their homes. The movie sees Gibson play Elvis Cooney, a controversial radio host in a twisted game with a man who takes his family hostage.

Gibson's Elvis is known for his mean-spirited pranks, which have put him in the crosshairs of a dangerous foe. He's a rotten jerk who revels in shock value, which seems like a perfect character for the actor to play at this point in his career.