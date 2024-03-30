Why S.W.A.T. Fans Hate Annie - Even After She Almost Died

Annie Kay (Bre Blair) has been through a lot on "S.W.A.T." Her marriage to David "Deacon" Kay (Jay Harrington) means that she's with someone who inherently attracts danger due to his job, which isn't ideal for her peace of mind. Furthermore, she is forced to face her mortality after suffering a stroke brought on by a brain tumor. On paper, Annie should be a sympathetic character, but she has flaws that some viewers can't overlook.

Some "S.W.A.T." fans believe that Annie sticks her nose in affairs that shouldn't concern her, which sometimes brings her worst traits to the forefront. "I love this show, and I generally love the characters, but I never forgave Annie for being a judgemental a**hole to Chris [Lina Esco] for being in a polyamorous relationship," Redditor u/nurvingiel wrote.

This sentiment was echoed by u/Fluffy-Future2126, who claims that Annie tries to impose her views on others, even when they aren't harming anyone. "She went out of her way to essentially tell Chris she would only be accepted if her views aligned with her own and would not be accepted as part of her family otherwise." Annie judging other people's love lives has made her unpopular among "S.W.A.T." viewers; however, she's equally disliked for how she approaches her own relationship.