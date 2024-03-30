Why S.W.A.T. Fans Hate Annie - Even After She Almost Died
Annie Kay (Bre Blair) has been through a lot on "S.W.A.T." Her marriage to David "Deacon" Kay (Jay Harrington) means that she's with someone who inherently attracts danger due to his job, which isn't ideal for her peace of mind. Furthermore, she is forced to face her mortality after suffering a stroke brought on by a brain tumor. On paper, Annie should be a sympathetic character, but she has flaws that some viewers can't overlook.
Some "S.W.A.T." fans believe that Annie sticks her nose in affairs that shouldn't concern her, which sometimes brings her worst traits to the forefront. "I love this show, and I generally love the characters, but I never forgave Annie for being a judgemental a**hole to Chris [Lina Esco] for being in a polyamorous relationship," Redditor u/nurvingiel wrote.
This sentiment was echoed by u/Fluffy-Future2126, who claims that Annie tries to impose her views on others, even when they aren't harming anyone. "She went out of her way to essentially tell Chris she would only be accepted if her views aligned with her own and would not be accepted as part of her family otherwise." Annie judging other people's love lives has made her unpopular among "S.W.A.T." viewers; however, she's equally disliked for how she approaches her own relationship.
Some S.W.A.T. fans think Annie is a bad wife
Lina Esco left "S.W.A.T." to pursue other projects, so Chris no longer has to deal with Annie's drama. However, the same can't be said about Deacon, who some fans believe has been mistreated by his wife. This is the view of Redditor u/EllisIsMe_, who claims that Annie tries to guilt-trip Deacon into giving up his job after their home is shot up. While they understand why Annie wants her husband to change careers, they aren't fans of how she went about it. Still, perhaps Annie has legitimate concerns, as no one wants to see Deacon become another unexpected death on "S.W.A.T."
Conversely, some fans hate Annie because she has a history of making her spouse work too hard. As u/Quietbooklover7 noted, he has to work several jobs at her behest to pay for their kids' extracurricular activities and because she wants to send their daughter, Lila (Megan Lee), to a private school. This leads to Deacon getting into trouble with debt collectors and hardly having any free time, yet Annie keeps adding more pressure to his plate. Deacon appears to have more sympathy among fans and Annie can't catch a break.
If you enjoyed this article, check out this list of the 50 best crime shows of all time.