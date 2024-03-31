Harry Potter Was Never A Wizard - The Darkest Hogwarts Theory Explained

There are a lot of "Harry Potter" fan theories out there, but this one is especially disturbing.

Reddit user u/Mr_Boomstick posited that perhaps none of the events within the main narrative of "Harry Potter" ever happened ... and that Harry (played onscreen by Daniel Radcliffe) isn't even a boy wizard. Apparently, they rewatched some of the "Harry Potter" films and thought that every single occurrence can be explained as some sort of symptom of mental illness, from which Harry suffers. Basically, the young boy's life is so traumatic that he has to mentally escape.

"It became clear to me that the entire Harry Potter series is an extended metaphor — a coded transcription, really — about a boy with severe mental illness, suffering from delusions. Everything depicted in the movie can be interpreted as a recitation (from his delusional perspective) of his attempts to cope with the harsh realities of his confinement in a mental institution.

"Here's my thesis," they continued. "Every major event in the books is a fantasy/delusional version of the experiences that a child would encounter in the course of being institutionalized and forcibly treated for mental illness."

The Redditor also theorizes that Harry's parents never actually died, but that the evil, Muggle Dursleys — his maternal aunt, uncle, and cousin — are his actual immediate family and subject him to constant torment and abuse. Harry's violent outbursts and unpredictable mental health lead to him injuring his cousin Dudley (Harry Melling), represented in the story by the pig's tail inflicted upon Dudley by Rubeus Hagrid (Robbie Coltrane). This, in turn, leads to Harry being sent to "Hogwarts," which is actually an institution. The post is quite extensive ... so where does it go from there?