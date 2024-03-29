Actors Who Were Traumatized By Their Movies

Anne Hathaway is easily one of the most well-known actresses working today, but many may not know the toll one of her characters took on her. Her role as Fantine in the 2012 film adaptation of "Les Misérables" meant a great deal to her because her mother was once part of a touring production of the musical. However, that didn't stop the preparation for filming and its aftermath from impacting her negatively.

Hathaway's preparation included losing 25 pounds through a cleanse and a diet limited to oatmeal paste. "I had to be obsessive about it — the idea was to look near death," the actress stated to Vogue. "Looking back on the whole experience — and I don't judge it in any way — it was definitely a little nuts." Her dedication to the character resulted in an Oscar-winning performance.

"I was in such a state of deprivation — physical and emotional," she shared. "When I got home, I couldn't react to the chaos of the world without being overwhelmed. It took me weeks till I felt like myself again." She credits her husband as her support system during that time. "The first time I really threw everything into a part, which was when I did 'Rachel Getting Married,' there was no one waiting for me when I got back," she continued. "This time, Adam [Shulman] was there. He gets what I do and who I am and supports me in it, and that's pretty awesome."