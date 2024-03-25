The Ending Of Back To The Future Has Reddit Divided

The ending of "Back to the Future" is typically considered to be a feel-good coda to Marty McFly's (Michael J. Fox) adventure, but it might not be all sunshine and rainbows after all. Following his time-traveling trip to 1955, where he meets his parents' younger selves and ensures they live happily ever after, Marty returns to his own time period to find his folks happy. All appears to be well on the surface, but is the ending of Robert Zemeckis' beloved sci-fi comedy actually bleak?

This is the view of Reddit user u/Boomfan67, who argues that Marty returns to a life he doesn't know as his parents, George (Crispin Glover) and Lorraine (Lea Thompson), are essentially different people, and all his memories are lies. Potentially even more disturbing, the ending is portrayed as a positive outcome for the family, with our protagonist oblivious to the grim reality he finds himself in.

Perhaps it takes watching "Back to the Future" more than once to see beyond its cheerful sensibilities and agree with the Redditor's cynical view of the film's ending. Of course, not every fan is going to agree with this observation, though some do actually think there's some truth to it.