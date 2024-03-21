Blue Bloods Season 14 Finally Adds A Fresh Twist To The Show's Joe Reagan Fixation

The Reagan family tends to stick together no matter what, and no subject unites them more thoroughly than the late, lamented Joe Reagan. Despite persistent fan theories that he's still alive, Joe has stayed dead throughout "Blue Bloods," and his memory permeates every single inch of the family's lives. Whether it's how they interact with one another or how they perceive themselves as law-abiding citizens, the saintly Joe influences them all.

However, not everything related to Joe's death can be colored with shades of black-and-white morality. The Reagans must confront this fact in Season 14, Episode 4, "Past is Present." Here, Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) learns that the son of Joe's killer, Sonny Malevsky (Michael T. Weiss), has joined the force under a presumed name. Mike McFadden (George Papadimatos) is well aware of the weight of his family name, having chosen to apply to the police academy under an alias to avoid being tarred with the same brush as his father.

Frank quickly finds himself stuck between a rock and a hard place. On one end, Mike is up for disciplinary action due to his lies. On the other, he hasn't done anything wrong while on the beat and has been an exemplary officer. Frank, therefore, must choose between punishing Mike for the sins of his father or showing mercy and allowing him to continue working in the field.

The other Reagans express their mixed feelings about the possibility of Mike continuing to patrol the streets of New York City during one of the family's iconic Sunday night dinners. But a surprising face surfaces to guide Frank's choice and help him do right by Mike.