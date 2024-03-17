The Friends Cameo Kaley Cuoco Wanted On The Big Bang Theory (But Never Got)
As if "The Big Bang Theory" doesn't have enough characters, it isn't one to shy away from cameos now and again. Across its 12 seasons, the nerdy sitcom features the likes of Bob Newhart, Mark Hamill, Elon Musk, and countless other notable names. Unfortunately, though, not every guest star whom those behind the program wanted to make an appearance did. For instance, the actor who plays Penny, Kaley Cuoco, had hoped that Jennifer Aniston would stop by.
"I love her so much, she's also my style icon. I'm obsessed with her, because she's always so effortless and cool," Cuoco said of the TV-changing sitcom "Friends" actor to AOL in 2019. While she's happy with the ending of "The Big Bang Theory" and has fond memories of many specific episodes and moments, having Aniston appear on the show would've undoubtedly been special for her, especially considering the Hollywood history between them.
Jennifer Aniston appearing on The Big Bang Theory opposite Cuoco could've been a full-circle moment
In the modern day, both Jennifer Aniston and Kaley Cuoco are known the world over for their acting work. Besides their respective breakout roles, Aniston is remembered for efforts like "Cake" and "We're the Millers," while Cuoco is widely recognized for "8 Simple Rules" and the animated series "Harley Quinn" (the untold truth of which negates the alleged feud between her and Margot Robbie).
Of course, this wasn't always the case — when they first crossed paths, in the 1997 romantic dramedy "Picture Perfect," Aniston was one of the entertainment world's fastest-rising stars while Cuoco was only just beginning to find her footing. Accordingly, Aniston played the leading role of Kate Mosley, an advertising executive who lies to her boss, telling him she's engaged to a videographer named Nick (Jay Mohr), in hopes of landing a big promotion. At roughly 12 years old and in her second feature, Cuoco briefly appeared as an unnamed girl at a wedding.
Thus, it would've been a lovely full-circle moment to see Aniston appear on "The Big Bang Theory," reuniting her and Cuoco decades later, with the latter now a cemented entertainment star in her own right. One can only hope that the two titans of the sitcom world and pop culture in general will get the chance to work together again someday, whether on the big screen or the small screen.