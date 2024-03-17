The Friends Cameo Kaley Cuoco Wanted On The Big Bang Theory (But Never Got)

In the modern day, both Jennifer Aniston and Kaley Cuoco are known the world over for their acting work. Besides their respective breakout roles, Aniston is remembered for efforts like "Cake" and "We're the Millers," while Cuoco is widely recognized for "8 Simple Rules" and the animated series "Harley Quinn" (the untold truth of which negates the alleged feud between her and Margot Robbie).

Of course, this wasn't always the case — when they first crossed paths, in the 1997 romantic dramedy "Picture Perfect," Aniston was one of the entertainment world's fastest-rising stars while Cuoco was only just beginning to find her footing. Accordingly, Aniston played the leading role of Kate Mosley, an advertising executive who lies to her boss, telling him she's engaged to a videographer named Nick (Jay Mohr), in hopes of landing a big promotion. At roughly 12 years old and in her second feature, Cuoco briefly appeared as an unnamed girl at a wedding.

Thus, it would've been a lovely full-circle moment to see Aniston appear on "The Big Bang Theory," reuniting her and Cuoco decades later, with the latter now a cemented entertainment star in her own right. One can only hope that the two titans of the sitcom world and pop culture in general will get the chance to work together again someday, whether on the big screen or the small screen.