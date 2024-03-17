The Real-Life Legal Issues Of NCIS Star Diane Neal, Explained
This article contains allegations of sexual assault and domestic violence.
Court documents allege that "NCIS" star Diane Neal threatened to shoot her ex-boyfriend J.B. Benn and his dog, Charlie. Page Six obtained documents highlighting the information about the former "Law & Order: SVU" star.
"You know what? I am going to f***ing murder Charlie in front of you," Neal was allegedly heard saying in an audio recording made by Benn. "I am going to kill him in front of you. Charlie, I'm going to kill you." In a 2019 lawsuit, Neal accused Benn of defrauding her, abusing her pets, and being manipulative. The "NCIS" star also said that Benn physically and sexually assaulted her.
Neal and Benn started their relationship in 2013 and broke up in 2018, a year before the two went to court. The alleged recording made by Benn comes from a separate lawsuit filed by him. "I am going to kill you or I am going to sue the f*** out of you. I am going to make your life as miserable as you have made mine. The difference is, unlike me, you have nothing to lose," Neal was reportedly heard saying in one of Benn's recordings.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Diane Neal said she was heartbroken listening to the tape
According to Page Six, Diane Neal first reported about J.B. Benn's actions to the Ulster County Sheriff's Department and Ulster County district attorney. Listening to the audiotape allegedly recorded by Benn caused Neal considerable stress. "It breaks my heart to listen to the audiotape," Neal said. The actress also alleged that Benn deprived her of work and significantly interfered with her personal life and financial matters. "It's not nice, it's not kind, it's not rational — but the day that tape was made, I had been abused all day. He was kicking me, the amount of harm he caused me was epic," the "NCIS" star continued.
The actress stands out as one of the most popular stars from the procedural; "NCIS" fans have long wanted to see Neal lead her own spin-off. She ultimately wrapped up her arc as Special Agent Abigail Born on Season 12 of the series. Neal is also one of the original "NCIS" cast members to appear on "NCIS: New Orleans."
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.