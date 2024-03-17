The Real-Life Legal Issues Of NCIS Star Diane Neal, Explained

This article contains allegations of sexual assault and domestic violence.

Court documents allege that "NCIS" star Diane Neal threatened to shoot her ex-boyfriend J.B. Benn and his dog, Charlie. Page Six obtained documents highlighting the information about the former "Law & Order: SVU" star.

"You know what? I am going to f***ing murder Charlie in front of you," Neal was allegedly heard saying in an audio recording made by Benn. "I am going to kill him in front of you. Charlie, I'm going to kill you." In a 2019 lawsuit, Neal accused Benn of defrauding her, abusing her pets, and being manipulative. The "NCIS" star also said that Benn physically and sexually assaulted her.

Neal and Benn started their relationship in 2013 and broke up in 2018, a year before the two went to court. The alleged recording made by Benn comes from a separate lawsuit filed by him. "I am going to kill you or I am going to sue the f*** out of you. I am going to make your life as miserable as you have made mine. The difference is, unlike me, you have nothing to lose," Neal was reportedly heard saying in one of Benn's recordings.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).