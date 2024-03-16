This Satanic Wall-E Theory Will Ruin Your Favorite Pixar Robot

"WALL-E" remains one of Pixar's best movies. There are even things in "WALL-E" only adults would notice, such as how the titular trash-compacting robot may not be as innocent as he seems. He may even represent Satan himself.

Redditor u/Vexelius posited a fan theory years ago asserting that WALL-E (Ben Burtt) is a stand-in for the devil who stripped humanity of paradise for a life of toil. In the movie, humans exist on a spaceship called Axiom. Everything is taken care of for the people, they don't have to work, and there's no war or discrimination (at least from what audiences see). Everything changes when WALL-E presents a seedling to EVE (Elissa Knight), showing how life can sustain itself on Earth once more. When Eve presents the seedling to Captain McCrea (Jeff Garlin), he realizes that it's time to bring humans back to Earth.

As the Redditor points out, this parallels the story of humans getting kicked out of the Garden of Eden. They write, "We have an entity (WALL-E/Satan) who gives an object (Seedling/Apple) to a (robot/woman) named Eve, which starts a chain of events that led to mankind losing a Paradise and getting stranded [on] Earth." One could argue that humans could create a new paradise on Earth, but how long could that last? Now, they have to work and farm whereas they previously had their every whim granted. And it's all thanks to WALL-E providing a seed of knowledge that there was another way to live.