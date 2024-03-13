Star Wars & Sherlock Holmes Star Michael Culver Dies At 85

Michael Culver, an actor best known for his roles in the "Sherlock Holmes" and "Star Wars" franchises, has died at age 85. As documented by The Independent, he passed away on February 27, but this agent confirmed the news on March 13.

"A career spanning over 50 years with notable roles in Sherlock Holmes, A Passage to India, Secret Army, and, of course, one of the most memorable death scenes in the Star Wars franchise." Culver's agent's statement read. "[Culver] largely gave up acting in the early 2000s to concentrate his efforts into his political activism... It's been an honor to have represented Michael for the last decade and to have taken him to some of the best Star Wars events in the UK and Europe."

As the statement highlights, Culver's "Star Wars" character, Lorth Needa, endured a brutal death in "The Empire Strikes Back" when Darth Vader telekinetically strangled him. His role was small in the movie, but it's one of the "Star Wars" moments that stunned audiences and left a lasting impression on the fan base. However, the acting veteran had an impressive resume, with his work in film and television stretching back to the 1960s.