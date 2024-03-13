Star Wars & Sherlock Holmes Star Michael Culver Dies At 85
Michael Culver, an actor best known for his roles in the "Sherlock Holmes" and "Star Wars" franchises, has died at age 85. As documented by The Independent, he passed away on February 27, but this agent confirmed the news on March 13.
"A career spanning over 50 years with notable roles in Sherlock Holmes, A Passage to India, Secret Army, and, of course, one of the most memorable death scenes in the Star Wars franchise." Culver's agent's statement read. "[Culver] largely gave up acting in the early 2000s to concentrate his efforts into his political activism... It's been an honor to have represented Michael for the last decade and to have taken him to some of the best Star Wars events in the UK and Europe."
As the statement highlights, Culver's "Star Wars" character, Lorth Needa, endured a brutal death in "The Empire Strikes Back" when Darth Vader telekinetically strangled him. His role was small in the movie, but it's one of the "Star Wars" moments that stunned audiences and left a lasting impression on the fan base. However, the acting veteran had an impressive resume, with his work in film and television stretching back to the 1960s.
Michael Culver had an impressive acting career
While some people might associate Michael Culker with playing a character on the receiving end of one of Darth Vader's best one-liners, he had a lengthy career. He made his acting debut in 1961 with an uncredited role in "From Russia with Love" before moving on to recurring roles on "The Adventures of Black Beauty" and "Secret Army."
That said, he's probably infamously remembered for his role in "A Passage to India," where he played Major McBryde, a racist law enforcement officer. Elsewhere, he portrayed Sir Reginald Musgrave in an episode of "The Return of Sherlock Holmes."
While some of Culver's most notable on-screen roles saw him play bad guys, his real life saw him engage in political and humanitarian causes. According to The Guardian, he strongly opposed the Iraq war and campaigned against it. Meanwhile, in 2020, he lent support to a successful bid to have a statue of Brian Haw — an anti-war protestor — placed next to London's Imperial War Museum.
