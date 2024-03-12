The 2014 George Clooney Flop Getting A Second Life On Netflix

New Netflix releases like "Damsel" may get the lion's share of attention, but the streaming platform also provides opportunities for subscribers to check out older fare that may have flown under the radar previously. In fact, one of the most watched movies on Netflix presently, according to data provided by FlixPatrol, is 2014's "The Monuments Men." The film, which George Clooney directed, co-wrote, and starred in, flopped at the box office, grossing $155 million worldwide against a budget of $70 million. However, viewers are giving it another shot because, on March 12, the film was the fourth most-watched movie on the platform.

The movie boasts an all-star cast. In addition to Clooney, "The Monuments Men" also stars Matt Damon, Cate Blanchett, John Goodman, and Bill Murray. While it may be considered one of Damon's worst movies, some audiences may enjoy the World War II story of a group of treasure hunters attempting to save and preserve valuable artworks before they're destroyed by the Nazis.

The poor box office performance and largely negative reviews of "The Monuments Men" may have ended Clooney's hot streak following "Gravity," but perhaps it's worth another look. The film will leave Netflix on March 31, so subscribers only have a few more weeks to check it out before it's gone.