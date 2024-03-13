The Only Main Actor Still Alive From The Cast Of The 1960s Addams Family Series

Long before "Wednesday" delivered a host of macabre and twisted moments to Netflix and Universal brought the creepiest and kookiest family in pop culture to cinematic animation, there was the original "The Addams Family" television series. The ABC sitcom ran from 1964 to 1966, bringing cartoonist Charles Addams' fictional family to life in live-action for the first time. Though it only ran for 64 episodes across two seasons, the series has become a major piece of TV history beloved worldwide, cementing its main actors as entertainment legends.

To bring the Addams family to the small screen proper, series creator David Levy assembled an all-star cast. First and foremost are John Astin and Carolyn Jones as Gomez and Morticia Addams, accompanied by Blossom Rock, Jackie Coogan, and Ted Cassidy as Grandmama Addams, Uncle Fester, and the stoic butler of the Addams residence, Lurch, respectively. Joining them as Gomez and Morticia's children, Wednesday and Pugsley, are Lisa Loring and Ken Weatherwax, along with Felix Silla as Cousin Itt.

Sadly, the magic all of these actors created alongside each other on "The Addams Family" so many years ago won't be rekindled. Sixty years after the show's premiere, only one main cast member is still alive.