The Only Main Actor Still Alive From The Cast Of The 1960s Addams Family Series
Long before "Wednesday" delivered a host of macabre and twisted moments to Netflix and Universal brought the creepiest and kookiest family in pop culture to cinematic animation, there was the original "The Addams Family" television series. The ABC sitcom ran from 1964 to 1966, bringing cartoonist Charles Addams' fictional family to life in live-action for the first time. Though it only ran for 64 episodes across two seasons, the series has become a major piece of TV history beloved worldwide, cementing its main actors as entertainment legends.
To bring the Addams family to the small screen proper, series creator David Levy assembled an all-star cast. First and foremost are John Astin and Carolyn Jones as Gomez and Morticia Addams, accompanied by Blossom Rock, Jackie Coogan, and Ted Cassidy as Grandmama Addams, Uncle Fester, and the stoic butler of the Addams residence, Lurch, respectively. Joining them as Gomez and Morticia's children, Wednesday and Pugsley, are Lisa Loring and Ken Weatherwax, along with Felix Silla as Cousin Itt.
Sadly, the magic all of these actors created alongside each other on "The Addams Family" so many years ago won't be rekindled. Sixty years after the show's premiere, only one main cast member is still alive.
John Astin (Gomez Addams)
At the time of publication, Gomez Addams himself, John Astin, is the last living main cast member from the original "Addams Family" TV series. Now in his mid-90s, his acting workload on screens big and small has lightened significantly. Aside from the "The Addams Family," the actor has appeared in several notable productions. He's popped up in such films as "National Lampoon's European Vacation" and "Gremlins 2: The New Batch," as well as TV shows ranging from "Batman" to "Night Court" — another classic series with numerous actors who've passed away.
Of course, as the decades have gone on, Astin has had the chance to return to "The Addams Family" franchise in various ways. After reprising the Gomez role on "The New Scooby-Doo Movies" in 1972, he and most of his "Addams Family" co-stars reunited for 1977's "Halloween with the New Addams Family" TV movie. Astin again voiced Gomez in the '90s animated "Addams Family" series before returning to the franchise one final time via "The New Addams Family." For this live-action reboot, Astin portrayed Grandpapa Addams, though he brought many of his adored Gomez-isms to the performance. With renewed interest in the "Addams Family" thanks to the immense success of "Wednesday," time will tell if John Astin will get another chance to leave his mark on it down the road, reminding fans of the Addams' live-action beginnings.
