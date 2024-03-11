The Walking Dead's 'Saddest & Most Brutal Deaths,' According To Robert Kirkman

"The Walking Dead" doesn't cheat readers when it comes to portraying the violent nature of living in a zombie apocalypse, with every story featuring an abundance of violence and death. In the latest issue of "The Walking Dead: Deluxe," co-creator Robert Kirkman shared which deaths he considers some of the saddest and most brutal of the entire comic book run.

In "The Walking Dead: Deluxe" #83 (by Kirkman, Charlie Adlard, Cliff Rathburn, and Rus Wooton), which reprints the original comic in full color with additional commentary from Kirkman, the series' creator said the issue features one of the darkest deaths in franchise history. In the comic, the leading group of survivors tries to navigate through a horde of flesh-eaters, covering themselves in zombie guts. But when the fear of the situation paralyzes a young Ron Anderson, he's engulfed by the undead. His mother, Jessie, tries to save him, but as Carl Grimes attempts to pull her out of the horde, Rick Grimes cuts off her hand to save his son, leaving the young boy to watch her die.

Kirkman acknowledged the gruesome nature of Rick and Carl's survival, saying, "This is the 'Carl-gets-his-eye-shot-out' issue. When I have a huge event like that in an issue, it's all just a matter of building to that moment. Also, I've got the Jessie and Ron deaths... which are ROUGH, possibly the saddest and most brutal deaths in the series. I mean, she sees a guy she trusts hack her hand off to kill her to save his son. Sheesh! Top 10 at least, right?"