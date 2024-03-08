Star Wars: A Revenge Of The Sith Mistake Has Reddit Going Wild

Star Wars Reddit exploded when a post popped up revealing a previously unnoticed character in the lightsaber duel between Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) and Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) on Mustafar at the end of "Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith." No, this isn't about the "Revenge of the Sith" stunt coordinator's claim of an alternate ending. This is a brand new spotting — one of a face unexpectedly popping up during the lava-infused duel.

Redditor u/itsjustmonty_ posted a screenshot of the fight, writing, "I'm on the r/StarWars [D]iscord server and this guy says there's a guy hidden during the Mustafar fight scene." After spamming the space bar, the Redditor landed exactly on a frame at 1:59:03:21; hovering over Anakin's shoulder is a shady human figure.

Dubbed "Mustafar Man" by fans, the face isn't easy to spot. For instance, u/Icy_Cod4538 said, "I couldn't see it at first and then I almost fell out of my chair! There's just a guy there!! Lmao." The comment is nested under a similar one from u/Auguar12, who bluntly states, "I thought you might have been talking about some [M]ustafarian but no you're right. There's just a guy there."

The original poster wondered how this came to be, pondering, "Wonder if a random editor put himself in there as a joke to say '[I'm] in a [S]tar [W]ars movie' XD. This is the precursor to Jeans Guy!" referring to a hilarious visual mistake from "The Mandalorian."

It's a fun theory. But eventually, the fan uncovered the real answer.