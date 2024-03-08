Star Wars: A Revenge Of The Sith Mistake Has Reddit Going Wild
Star Wars Reddit exploded when a post popped up revealing a previously unnoticed character in the lightsaber duel between Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) and Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) on Mustafar at the end of "Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith." No, this isn't about the "Revenge of the Sith" stunt coordinator's claim of an alternate ending. This is a brand new spotting — one of a face unexpectedly popping up during the lava-infused duel.
Redditor u/itsjustmonty_ posted a screenshot of the fight, writing, "I'm on the r/StarWars [D]iscord server and this guy says there's a guy hidden during the Mustafar fight scene." After spamming the space bar, the Redditor landed exactly on a frame at 1:59:03:21; hovering over Anakin's shoulder is a shady human figure.
Dubbed "Mustafar Man" by fans, the face isn't easy to spot. For instance, u/Icy_Cod4538 said, "I couldn't see it at first and then I almost fell out of my chair! There's just a guy there!! Lmao." The comment is nested under a similar one from u/Auguar12, who bluntly states, "I thought you might have been talking about some [M]ustafarian but no you're right. There's just a guy there."
The original poster wondered how this came to be, pondering, "Wonder if a random editor put himself in there as a joke to say '[I'm] in a [S]tar [W]ars movie' XD. This is the precursor to Jeans Guy!" referring to a hilarious visual mistake from "The Mandalorian."
It's a fun theory. But eventually, the fan uncovered the real answer.
Fleshing out the mystery of Mustafar Man
While the thought of a crew member purposefully including themselves in the final product is fun, Redditor u/itsjustmonty_ eventually posted a multi-part explanation of the mystery. Initially, they claimed it was an accident from a bluescreen shot and that the character was mistakingly included when developing the whole shot.
However, this explanation was nixed in favor of a better, simpler one. It's just what it appears: a face in the background captured by accident. "What appears to have happened here," u/itsjustmonty_ reports, "is that the camera traveled slightly too far and somehow no one noticed while cropping the footage." They include a string of uncompressed shots from the Blu-ray and a wild behind-the-scenes clip that shows a crew member off in the distance while filming the shot roughly 10 seconds in. In other posts, they reiterate that this was not their original discovery and they are simply reposting on Reddit to shed light on something that bubbled up from other corners of Star Wars fandom.
Regarding the real-life identity of Anakin's overlooker, an early suggestion was that it could be Nash Edgerton, Ewan McGregor's stunt double. In a final update, the original poster details that the person's identity remains unknown and settles on "Mustafar Man" as the newly discovered character's canon name. The title fits until someone from Hollywood says they slipped into the shot two decades ago.