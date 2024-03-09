A 2001 Music Video Makes Christopher Walken's Dune Casting Even Better - Here's Why

Emperor Shaddam IV is already among Christopher Walken's most memorable roles, but his casting is made infinitely better thanks to the "Weapon of Choice" music video. While his character never sandwalks in the "Dune" sequel and only spends a brief amount of time on Arrakis, it's mind-boggling how the Fatboy Slim track essentially predicted his part in the sequel.

"Dune" and funk fans are eating this all up, with many in the YouTube comments fascinated by how Walken's casting manifested. "Here from the future of 2024 after the realization that Christopher Walken would eventually go on to [be] the Emperor in ['Dune: Part Two,' thus] confirming Fatboy Slim's prophetic qualities as the true, Lisan Al Gaib," wrote @jettxjordan.

Those discovering the song for the first time should know this isn't some obscure relic from the 2000s. Its music video (helmed by "Her" director Spike Jonze) became an immediate sensation at the time of its release, winning six awards at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards as well as a Grammy for best short form music video.

Denis Villeneuve shared his thoughts about Walken's role in the music video in an interview with Jake's Takes. "It's one of the best, one of the most iconic and great [pieces] of film that Christopher did. It's so elegant," the filmmaker said. "It's a furious coincidence," he added, mentioning how he didn't realize Walken was already associated with Frank Herbert's "Dune."