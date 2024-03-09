A 2001 Music Video Makes Christopher Walken's Dune Casting Even Better - Here's Why
When it came time to film "Dune: Part Two," director Denis Villeneuve made the inspired decision to cast Christopher Walken as the scheming Emperor Shaddam IV, a towering figure who stands out as equally menacing and pathetic. And while Walken never prepares for an acting role, this wasn't his first foray into the "Dune" universe — in 2001, he appeared in the music video for the legendary Fatboy Slim's funk banger "Weapon of Choice," featuring Bootsy Collins, which sports a few references to Frank Herbert's classic sci-fi novel.
In the video, Walken grooves around an empty hotel lobby to the lyrics "listen to the sound of my voice / you can check it on out, it's the weapon of choice" and "walk without rhythm / and it won't attract the worm." In "Dune," the Voice is a technique used by the Bene Gesserit to compel others to do things against their will, and of course, the latter lyric is a nod to sandwalking, a technique developed by the Fremen to evade sandworms. Toward the end, Walken even levitates in a manner reminiscent of Baron Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård).
Denis Villeneuve calls Christopher Walken's appearance in the music video 'a furious coincidence'
Emperor Shaddam IV is already among Christopher Walken's most memorable roles, but his casting is made infinitely better thanks to the "Weapon of Choice" music video. While his character never sandwalks in the "Dune" sequel and only spends a brief amount of time on Arrakis, it's mind-boggling how the Fatboy Slim track essentially predicted his part in the sequel.
"Dune" and funk fans are eating this all up, with many in the YouTube comments fascinated by how Walken's casting manifested. "Here from the future of 2024 after the realization that Christopher Walken would eventually go on to [be] the Emperor in ['Dune: Part Two,' thus] confirming Fatboy Slim's prophetic qualities as the true, Lisan Al Gaib," wrote @jettxjordan.
Those discovering the song for the first time should know this isn't some obscure relic from the 2000s. Its music video (helmed by "Her" director Spike Jonze) became an immediate sensation at the time of its release, winning six awards at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards as well as a Grammy for best short form music video.
Denis Villeneuve shared his thoughts about Walken's role in the music video in an interview with Jake's Takes. "It's one of the best, one of the most iconic and great [pieces] of film that Christopher did. It's so elegant," the filmmaker said. "It's a furious coincidence," he added, mentioning how he didn't realize Walken was already associated with Frank Herbert's "Dune."