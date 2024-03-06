The Underrated 2008 Horror Movie Getting A Second Life On Netflix

The streaming age has given movies that once flew under the radar a second lease on life, enabling them to find a new audience. This is especially true for horror movie flops, as evidenced by "Ghost Ship" sailing to success on HBO Max and "Prom Night" becoming a Netflix queen. Now, the latter streaming service has unearthed another gem from obscurity, as "The Ruins" currently sits in 10th place on the global charts, according to FlixPatrol.

The gory chiller, directed by Carter Smith and adapted from a novel by Simon Smith, tells the story of a group of college students who encounter more than they bargained for after discovering a temple in the Mexican jungle. The film is part of the tourist-in-peril subgenre that was popular in the 2000s thanks to the success of "Hostel" and "Wolf Creek." However, while those flicks focus on psychotic killers, "The Ruins" stands out from the pack by making deadly vines its central menace.

"The Ruins" isn't ranked as one of the best horror movies of all time, but horror fans on Netflix are gravitating toward it, suggesting that its poor box office performance and middling critical reviews were unfair at the time of its release. However, fans might also be interested in learning that the film was almost much darker.