That Swordfish Nude Scene Rumor You Heard Is False, According To Halle Berry
"Swordfish" will go down in history as a forgotten John Travolta action flick, but people who've seen it will probably recall Halle Berry's nude scene. This sequence has become part of Hollywood folklore, as director Dominic Sena once told the media that she was paid an extra $500,000 to go topless. However, Berry has denied that claim, noting that the filmmaker's comments were a joke. With that in mind, what prompted Berry to agree to do the scene in question?
"I did the scene because it showed you that the character was in control of her sexuality and very comfortable with herself," she told Cinema.com. "The challenge for me was to pull it off and not just sit there naked and looking scared to death like I initially felt."
Berry also said she'd have charged more than $500,000 if money was the only factor behind her decision to do the scene. Furthermore, the "Catwoman" star viewed it as an opportunity to prepare for a role that led to her winning some prestigious accolades.
Halle Berry has no regrets about the Swordfish nude scene
Halle Berry initially objected to having to bare all in "Swordfish." She felt the scene was unnecessary, but her protests fell on deaf ears, forcing her to turn a negative into a positive. Ultimately, the "Swordfish" nude scene prepared Berry for "Monster's Ball," a movie that features a very explicit scene between her and co-star Billy Bob Thornton. "Monster's Ball" also saw Berry win an Academy Award for best actress, with many critics praising her performance.
Despite her initial reluctance to go topless in "Swordfish," Berry believes the experiment paid off. "I knew it was gratuitous. I never made excuses for it. But had I not shed my inhibitions in 'Swordfish,' I would have been afraid to tackle a love scene like this in 'Monster's Ball,'" she told CNN. "That's a tribute to listening to your gut and doing what you think is right for you and not getting caught up in what other people think about the choices you make."
"Swordfish" certainly isn't the most acclaimed movie in Berry's oeuvre, but it appears to have marked a turning point in her career. Berry has since gone on to impress in other movie and TV roles, too, which is a testament to her longevity and versatility as a performer.