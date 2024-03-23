That Swordfish Nude Scene Rumor You Heard Is False, According To Halle Berry

"Swordfish" will go down in history as a forgotten John Travolta action flick, but people who've seen it will probably recall Halle Berry's nude scene. This sequence has become part of Hollywood folklore, as director Dominic Sena once told the media that she was paid an extra $500,000 to go topless. However, Berry has denied that claim, noting that the filmmaker's comments were a joke. With that in mind, what prompted Berry to agree to do the scene in question?

"I did the scene because it showed you that the character was in control of her sexuality and very comfortable with herself," she told Cinema.com. "The challenge for me was to pull it off and not just sit there naked and looking scared to death like I initially felt."

Berry also said she'd have charged more than $500,000 if money was the only factor behind her decision to do the scene. Furthermore, the "Catwoman" star viewed it as an opportunity to prepare for a role that led to her winning some prestigious accolades.