An Office Theory May Reveal Where Phillip Halpert Was Conceived (And It's Wild)

Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) and Pam Beesly's (Jenna Fischer) protracted romance is a key feature of "The Office." It starts long before they are even an item and then follows them as they date, get engaged, tie the knot, and have two kids. Most of this takes place before Season 6, which features a pair of lime-lit events in the form of their marriage and the arrival of their first-born daughter, Cecelia.

After that, the young family settles into the equivalent of a slow narrative simmer. Fans might not have noticed that the Halperts don't have many friends, and they don't do much. In what turns out to be Jim's biggest secret on "The Office," he rebuffs Cathy's (Lindsey Broad) advances in Season 8, but other than that, he and Pam just chug along. That is, until Pam suddenly has their second child, Phillip. That event feels abrupt because, unlike his sister, Phillip is born off-air and only makes a few appearances on the show well after his due date.

However, one avid "Office" fan points out that while we don't see Phillip much, we likely do see the events that led to his conception. Redditor u/Arrannna posits that Phillip was conceived right under the nose of the documentary crew at Dunder Mifflin in Season 7, Episode 16, "PDA."

Not surprisingly, the tactile title is directly connected to the boy's conception. In that episode, Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson) reports on everyone who has had sex in the office, with Jim and Pam not on the list. Offended, and also intoxicated from a champagne-drenched lunch, the couple finds a place to get busy. They emerge from the supply closet by accounting with tousled hair and contented smirks, clearly implying that they did the deed.