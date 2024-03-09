Why The Office's John Krasinski & Jenna Fischer Were Kept Separate For One Episode

There are countless examples of actors isolating themselves for significant periods of time to prepare for a role or even a single scene. While this can be effective, sometimes all that's needed to capture a perfect performance is an hour or two of separation. This was the case when John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer first locked lips on the set of NBC's classic sitcom "The Office."

The brewing romance between the actor's characters, Jim Halpert and Pam Beesly, simmers for two whole seasons before taking a sudden step forward in the Season 2 finale, "Casino Night." In that episode, Jim unexpectedly kisses Pam, who is torn between her feelings for her coworker and those for her long-time fiancé, warehouse worker Roy (David Denman).

The moment is magical (though the argument can be made that it's one of the worst things Jim ever did), but it turns out that part of what makes the scene so powerful is the fact that Krasinski and Fischer were deliberately kept apart in the lead-up to shooting the scene.

In Episode 28 of the "Office Ladies" podcast, Krasinski joined cohosts Fischer and Angela Kinsey (who plays Angela on the show) to break down the episode. Naturally, the look-back focuses quite a bit on the kiss scene and what followed, and in the discussion, it is revealed that the two actors were kept apart for a substantial amount of time beforehand. Kinsey reveals that, according to the show's commentary, "They wanted the first time John as Jim saw Pam was in that moment, 'on action.'" They succeeded (with the first take, at least) and managed to capture the pent-up nerves on screen for two follow-up takes before pulling the plug to avoid overworking the scene.