Does Captain America Do Kaiju Poops? One Ridiculous Marvel Theory Says Yes

There are many unspoken implications of superhero movies, such as the fact that going to the restroom in those tight spandex outfits must be a hassle to go through multiple times a day. And someone who must really struggle with that is Steve Rogers, aka Captain America (Chris Evans). A Captain America theory that could change everything stems from a now-deleted Redditor's account positing that Cap is either constantly dipping out during his Marvel Cinematic Universe battles to use the potty or he's just making one massive movement every single day.

It all relates to a scene from "Captain America: The First Avenger," where Peggy (Hayley Atwell) tells Steve, "Your metabolism burns four times faster than the average person." As a result, he can't get drunk, and that impressive metabolism also allowed Captain America to survive being frozen for decades. It also means he must consume roughly four times the amount of food as an average human. It wouldn't be entirely dissimilar to how some Olympic athletes have to consume up to 10,000 calories daily to keep up with physical demands. However, all of the mass from that food has to go somewhere, which must mean Captain America has destroyed at least some of the toilets at Avengers Tower.

It certainly provides a new way of looking at crucial moments throughout Cap's time in the MCU. As the Redditor jokes, "During the entire battle of New York in The Avengers, Steve probably was clenching his b-hole because he would've had to go really bad, and wouldn't have gotten a chance to." It's a whole new way of thinking about "America's ass."