Marvel Allegedly Has An Absurd MCU Cameo Rule That Angers Comic Book Creators

Since the Marvel Cinematic Universe launched in 2008, it has featured several prominent guest stars. Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee is the franchise's most prolific cameo star, appearing in every MCU movie from "Iron Man" to "Avengers: Endgame." Overall, the MCU's cameos are a fun and exciting way to introduce new characters, bring in current notable pop culture names, and, in Lee's case, honor Marvel's history. However, word has it that Marvel Studios has twisted the definition of cameo quite a bit in its legal paperwork, much to the understandable dismay of comic creators.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, comic writer Devin Grayson, who created Yelena Belova alongside artist J.G. Jones, was under the impression they would each make $25,000 for the character's MCU debut in "Black Widow." They ultimately only took home around $5,000 each, so Grayson dug deeper with the help of an attorney to figure out why. They uncovered multiple shady maneuvers Marvel Studios has allegedly employed, including its warping of the definition of cameo. If a character appears for less than 15 percent of a film's total screen time, that's considered a "cameo." While Florence Pugh's Yelena is above this threshold in "Black Widow," creators receive diminished pay for adapted characters that aren't.

This supposed cameo rule is a pretty bad look, and the other alleged legal moves Marvel Studios has used to reduce royalty costs to comic creators are pretty bad too.