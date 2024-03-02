The Only Actors Still Alive From The Cast Of To Kill A Mockingbird
"To Kill a Mockingbird" is one of the most important books in the history of American literature — so it's not surprising that the 1962 film adaptation is just as beloved as its source material. (Some might even consider it a movie that is practically flawless.) Led by Gregory Peck as righteous lawyer Atticus Finch, the story focuses on his family — including his children Scout (Mary Badham) and Jem (Phillip Alford) — and his attempts to fight racism in a small Southern town. When a local Black man named Tom Robinson (Brock Peters) is accused of sexually assaulting a white woman, Atticus steps in to defend him; meanwhile, his children search for the neighborhood recluse Arthur "Boo" Radley (Robert Duvall).
Peck passed away in 2003 and Peters died in 2005 — and at this point, many people who starred in "To Kill a Mockingbird" have died since the film was released. So, which of the Oscar-winning movie's cast members are still alive, and what are they doing today?
Mary Badham (Scout)
As Scout, Mary Badham led a significant portion of the movie, though it's important to note that the narration delivered by an older version of Scout was a voiceover from actress Kim Stanley, who passed away in 2001. Although Atticus plays a vital role in the story, Scout provides the audience with a point-of-view character. Scout is old enough to understand the rampant racism in her town of Maycomb, Alabama (which is not where "To Kill a Mockingbird" was filmed) ... but she's also much more interested in seeking out Boo Radley by trying to leave trinkets as gifts for him. Ultimately, Atticus Finch's legal defense of Tom Robinson leads to issues for Scout and her brother Jem, but they're saved by an unlikely ally.
After playing Scout as a child, Badham continued acting for a bit, appearing in projects like "The Twilight Zone," and as an adult, she worked as an art restorer and made it clear that "To Kill a Mockingbird" changed her life for the better. Perhaps the most interesting thing about Badham's life after the movie is that she actually returned to the project in a way. In 2022, she appeared as the supporting character Mrs. DuBose in Aaron Sorkin's stage production of "To Kill a Mockingbird."
Phillip Alford (Jem)
Jem Finch — played by child actor Phillip Alford — certainly isn't as important to the overall narrative of "To Kill a Mockingbird" as Scout, but he's a pretty vital character in his own right. As Scout's headstrong older brother, Jem is constantly by her side as he also tries to track down Boo Radley, and both Jem and Scout are taunted at school when their father Atticus takes on Tom Robinson's case. When the two children are attacked in the woods after Tom is found guilty, Jem ends up unconscious with a broken arm, only to be rescued by his sister and their unexpected guardian angel.
There's very little known about Alford these days; he appeared in the 1965 movie "Shenandoah" but ultimately decided to retire from acting. In a 2015 article in the New York Post, it was revealed that Alford is a businessman who mostly chooses to stay out of the public eye.
Robert Duvall (Boo Radley)
Despite physically appearing in very little of the film, Boo Radley (Robert Duvall) is a major presence in "To Kill a Mockingbird." He's the object of Scout and Jem's obsession, as they leave him gifts and keepsakes in hopes of seeing him, and it's known throughout Maycomb that he rarely leaves the house that he shares with his brother, Nathan Radley (the late Richard Hale). When he's needed, though, Boo comes through: he witnesses Scout and Jem as they're attacked by a vengeful Bob Ewell (James Anderson), the lawyer who had to go up against Atticus in court. Boo ultimately kills Bob, but saves the lives of the two children. Adhering to Boo's wishes to remain anonymous, Atticus, the children, and the town sheriff Heck Tate (Frank Overton) agree to say that Bob's death was an accident.
Duvall, as most cinephiles know, is still a major Hollywood presence to this day. As of this writing, he's won an Oscar (for "Tender Mercies" in 1983), multiple Golden Globes, and a BAFTA Award. Duvall has appeared on the big screen, small screen, and stage in major projects like "The Godfather Part II," the original "True Grit," "Network," "Widows," and many, many more. In 2022, he played a role in the Netflix original film "The Pale Blue Eye" alongside Christian Bale and Harry Melling.