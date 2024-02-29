Who Plays The Young Thief Brendan Todd On Blue Bloods?
Crime doesn't pay in the world of "Blue Bloods," not even when you're a young Wisenheimer trying to boost some expensive headphones. Young Brendan Todd (Max Malas) makes the mistake of stealing in front of Eddie Janko Reagan (Vanessa Ray), and the detective is utterly flummoxed as to how she can adequately get through to the kid. He's not receptive to her threats or blandishments about good and evil and doesn't seem to care that he's committing acts of petty crime.
Ultimately, she pulls in outside help to get the job done — her colleague Anthony Abetemarco (Steve Schirripa), who provides the Season 14 opener with its best moment when he pretends to be a tough criminal to scare Brendan straight. It seems to do the trick — especially when they're locked in a cell together, and Anthony growls at Max that he "killed a guy on the bus for sitting too close to me. Guy kinda looked like you."
On the other hand, young Malas' career has been anything but scary. He's probably best known to movie fans as Jeff Farmer from Max's "8-Bit Christmas," a Christmas movie based on a true story. But he's already amassed an impressive number of credits only four years into his career.
Max Malas is already making a name for himself in the acting world
Max Malas' Hollywood career has gained traction since he started acting in 2020. Aside from "8-Bit Christmas," he's appeared on "New Amsterdam," in the TV movie "World's Best," and Hulu's "It's a Wonderful Binge." He has popped up on one episode of "The Really Loud House" and the Apple+ series "Little Voice." Malas has also branched out into voice acting, and can be heard on the Adult Swim program "Teenage Euthanasia."
The actor continues to keep a rising profile. Malas landed a role in "Marshmallow," a horror comedy that will co-star Corbin Bernsen and fellow child actors Kai Cech and Kue Lawrence in 2023. He also has a presence on social media via an Instagram account controlled by his mother. At a very young age, Malas is already on the road to success and seems like an emerging actor worth watching.
