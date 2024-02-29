Who Plays The Young Thief Brendan Todd On Blue Bloods?

Crime doesn't pay in the world of "Blue Bloods," not even when you're a young Wisenheimer trying to boost some expensive headphones. Young Brendan Todd (Max Malas) makes the mistake of stealing in front of Eddie Janko Reagan (Vanessa Ray), and the detective is utterly flummoxed as to how she can adequately get through to the kid. He's not receptive to her threats or blandishments about good and evil and doesn't seem to care that he's committing acts of petty crime.

Ultimately, she pulls in outside help to get the job done — her colleague Anthony Abetemarco (Steve Schirripa), who provides the Season 14 opener with its best moment when he pretends to be a tough criminal to scare Brendan straight. It seems to do the trick — especially when they're locked in a cell together, and Anthony growls at Max that he "killed a guy on the bus for sitting too close to me. Guy kinda looked like you."

On the other hand, young Malas' career has been anything but scary. He's probably best known to movie fans as Jeff Farmer from Max's "8-Bit Christmas," a Christmas movie based on a true story. But he's already amassed an impressive number of credits only four years into his career.