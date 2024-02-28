The Action Thriller Series Blowing Up Netflix Is Perfect For Memento Fans

Memory loss can be an effective dramatic tool. "Memento" utilizes it effectively in telling its story in reverse sequential order due to the protagonist being someone suffering from anterograde amnesia. "Mulholland Drive" and "The Bourne Identity" also build dramatic tension by keeping the audience and the characters in the dark, so anyone who's a fan of those types of stories should definitely check out "The Tourist," which is now lighting up the charts on Netflix.

The BBC One series initially made Max its home for Season 1. However, those episodes then made their way to Netflix early in February. That move is right before Season 2 drops on the same platform February 29. For the past four weeks, the season has remained in Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows. In its fourth week on the chart, between February 19 and 25, the show amassed 11.7 million hours watched. That means a lot of people have caught up on the show in anticipation of the Season 2 debut.

The show follows an Irish man, played by Jamie Dornan, who finds himself in Australia with no recollection of what he's doing there. Dark secrets rise to the surface as this man attempts to figure out who he is, and Season 2 promises to be even more of an emotional roller coaster ride.