Who Is Rocker Steiner: A Yellowstone Season 3 Character Is More Important Than You Think

During the Season 3 episode of "Yellowstone" titled "The Beating," viewers are taken to the rodeo. Ever-passionate about the sport, Jimmy Hurdstram, (Jefferson White) along with his girlfriend, Mia (Eden Brolin), and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), check it out in hopes of selling a horse. Jimmy witnesses a rider take the horse for a test run, though his camp ultimately passes on Rip's offer. The individual who takes the horse for a spin is none other than Rocker Steiner, who has proven quite a standout on the real-life rodeo scene.

The son of rodeo icon Sid Steiner and a member of the fabled Steiner rodeo family, Rocker has become quite an accomplished rider in his own right. He joined the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association in 2022, having twice qualified for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, and has taken impressive ranks in rodeos across the United States and Canada. Though he has a long way to go if he wants to fill the shoes of his father and his other rodeo-inclined family members, it stands to reason that if Rocker keeps on his current trajectory, he'll make for a proud part of the family legacy in no time.

As evidenced by his Instagram post about his "Yellowstone" experience, Rocker was happy to appear on the widely-watched neo-Western. Meanwhile, his fans were just as happy — if not more so — to see him make a guest appearance.