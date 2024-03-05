Who Is Rocker Steiner: A Yellowstone Season 3 Character Is More Important Than You Think
During the Season 3 episode of "Yellowstone" titled "The Beating," viewers are taken to the rodeo. Ever-passionate about the sport, Jimmy Hurdstram, (Jefferson White) along with his girlfriend, Mia (Eden Brolin), and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), check it out in hopes of selling a horse. Jimmy witnesses a rider take the horse for a test run, though his camp ultimately passes on Rip's offer. The individual who takes the horse for a spin is none other than Rocker Steiner, who has proven quite a standout on the real-life rodeo scene.
The son of rodeo icon Sid Steiner and a member of the fabled Steiner rodeo family, Rocker has become quite an accomplished rider in his own right. He joined the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association in 2022, having twice qualified for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, and has taken impressive ranks in rodeos across the United States and Canada. Though he has a long way to go if he wants to fill the shoes of his father and his other rodeo-inclined family members, it stands to reason that if Rocker keeps on his current trajectory, he'll make for a proud part of the family legacy in no time.
As evidenced by his Instagram post about his "Yellowstone" experience, Rocker was happy to appear on the widely-watched neo-Western. Meanwhile, his fans were just as happy — if not more so — to see him make a guest appearance.
Rodeo-loving Yellowstone fans were happy to see Rocker on the program
All in all, Rocker Steiner doesn't get much to do in "The Beating." He shows up, rides a horse, gets carried out, and leaves the episode shortly after. He doesn't even get so much as a single line, simply nodding in acknowledgment when he's spoken to. Still, a rising rodeo star like him is an undeniably perfect fit for a show like "Yellowstone," and even though he doesn't speak, he's at least able to show off a sampling of his rodeo skills. Fans of Steiner were just happy to see him get a moment to shine on the Taylor Sheridan-created series.
"Rocker Steiner is my favorite bronc rider these days. I have no idea how I missed his Yellowstone episode!! It was so awesome seeing his backstory about skipping Hs rodeo and going straight to the pros," wrote Redditor u/DangerTomatoxx in a thread about Rocker's "Yellowstone" cameo. Building on the conversation and voicing their own love for Rocker, u/RodeoBoss66 pointed out in a comment that several other notable rodeo names, from Tilden Hooper to Jake Finlay, also appear in Rocker's scene. A now-deleted Redditor even claimed that Sheridan choosing to highlight folks like Rocker is one of the best parts of "Yellowstone."
Even though his presence on the program is minimal, it's clear that Rocker Steiner's "Yellowstone" scene means a lot to fans of him and the show alike.