Russell Crowe Broke Both Of His Legs While Shooting A Huge Critical Bomb

On the whole, Russell Crowe has found remarkable success as a Hollywood star. From "Gladiator" to "3:10 to Yuma," he has excelled in a range of roles in films that critics and audiences alike showered with praise in their time. However, not everything Crowe has signed on for has been a total win. Take, for instance, 2010's "Robin Hood" from legendary director Ridley Scott, which very much failed to impress critics and moviegoers during its theatrical run. Worse yet, during the film's creation, Crowe wound up breaking both of his legs in a scary on-set incident.

The injury came when Crowe jumped from a portcullis onto uneven ground, recalling to People that the impact gave him electric shock-like pain throughout his body. Unsurprisingly, the pain didn't simply go away. "The last month of that job was very tricky. There was a number of weeks where even walking was a challenge," he said. Nevertheless, Crowe pushed through the discomfort and finished the film, only to find out at a doctor's visit a decade later when his leg pain returned that he had indeed fractured both of his legs on the "Robin Hood" set.

In hindsight, Crowe attributes a brief acting break and training for another notable production to the eventual healing of his legs.