The McDonald's Anime & New WcDonald's Sauce, Explained

For anime and manga fans, it's already a longstanding tradition. Whenever a character needs to chow down on some burgers, they end up at their local WcDonald's. A clear parody of the internationally renowned burger chain McDonald's, the formerly fake set of restaurants first appeared in the anime and manga "Cat's Eye" in the early 1980s and has since shown up in dozens of Japanese-released video games, mangas, animes, and light novels.

McDonald's has apparently decided to stake its claim on the brand and is introducing special packaging, a virtual weekly anime short series that will be available on its app and the official McDonald's YouTube channel, and a digital manga that will be released via the app as well. Manga chapters and anime shorts will be released weekly through March 24. The shorts and anime are a collaboration with Studio Pierrot and are drawn by Acky Bright.

As if that isn't enough excitement for the average anime-loving fast food fan, the promotion offers a brand new sauce, as customers can pick up WcDonald's Savory Chilli Sauce at locations worldwide. But the nugget-based excitement doesn't end there.