Blue Bloods Teases New Treat Williams Tribute Episode Details

Treat Williams passed away at 71 on June 2023, and his death warrants a tribute on "Blue Bloods" since the veteran actor played a rarely seen but notable figure on the show. His character, Lenny Ross, was Frank Reagan's (Tom Selleck) friend and former partner. While he only appeared in six episodes, he tended to make an impact whenever he turned up, and it was clear how much Frank cared about Ross.

"Blue Bloods" fully intends to pay homage to Williams, too. This is set to happen in the CBS show's Season 14, Episode 3. The episode will feature a storyline about Lenny's death and how it will influence Frank. Additionally, the episode will mark the return of Lenny's daughter, Tess (Simone Policano). Much like her father, she has a penchant for getting in trouble, and Frank will once again have to figure out how to deal with a Ross who's in over their head after he finds out that Tess is in jail. The tribute episode is called "Fear No Evil," and it airs on March 1.