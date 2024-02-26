Why Timothée Chalamet And Florence Pugh Couldn't Be Around Each Other On Dune 2
Timothée Chalamet and Florence Pugh had to be kept apart on the set of "Dune: Part Two" for a hilarious reason. Arguably one of the most anticipated blockbusters in recent memory, "Dune 2" has emerged as a critical juggernaut, with reviews enthralled by the sci-fi epic's riveting performances. The star-studded cast includes the likes of Christopher Walken, Zendaya, Javier Bardem, Rebecca Ferguson, and many other A-listers. On paper, Dune could be considered one of the more inaccessible and weird franchises, making it all the more exciting that director Denis Villeneuve tied down such a magnetic cast.
Two "Dune 2" standouts are Chalamet and Pugh, who previously worked together on Greta Gerwig's "Little Women." While Chalamet's Paul Atreides has been with Dune since the beginning, Pugh is a newcomer in the second installment, stepping into the shoes of Princess Irulan. Without getting into spoilers, Dune fans know that the characters don't spend much time together. Despite minimal propinquity on screen, Chalamet and Pugh couldn't be on set together because of their habit of shenanigans and offscreen rapport.
In a profile for Time, "Dune" director Denis Villeneuve revealed that two A-listers had to be kept separate because they were having too much fun. "She's mischievous," the filmmaker said, describing the Oscar nominee as a "rambunctious" child. Dip deeper into the co-stars' rapport, and you'll realize they're goofballs — just like the rest of us.
Florence Pugh (and her grandma) have a hilarious nickname for Timothée Chalamet
While hosting a "Dune: Part Two" discussion for Fandango, Naz Perez discussed Florence Pugh and Timothée Chalamet's antics. "I was reading that you guys had to be separated on set because you were having so much fun, and I know you like calling him Chalamala Bing Bong," Perez said. "Well, my gran calls him Chalamala Bing Bong, so...," Pugh replied.
The "Little Women" star was the one who came up with that bit. In a chat with The Guardian in 2018, Pugh revealed that she mistakenly referred to Chalamet by his nickname in person. "I accidentally called him Timothée Chalamala-bing-bong to his face," she said. "He was like, 'What?' And I was like, 'Nothing!'" Previously, Pugh only privately referred to Chalamet by his fake name in conversations with her grandmother.
Chalamet and Pugh have a great friendship, but the "Wonka" actor also has a surprisingly cute dynamic with his co-star's grandmother. While speaking with Trending Hollywood at the "Dune 2" premiere in London, Pugh mentioned she brought her grandma to the event. For Chalamet, this was a huge win, as Pugh said, "They have a special relationship." Chalamet joked that he knew "Granny Pat" before he knew Pugh.
Timothée Chalamet and Florence Pugh adore each other
As evidenced by their on-set hijinks and banter during interviews, Timothée Chalamet and Florence Pugh are more than just cordial co-workers. It's easy for egos to prevail on set, but the "Dune: Part Two" actors have nothing but respect for one another. While speaking with Variety, Chalamet revealed how he and Pugh have laughed about the similarities between their collaborations. "We were joking on [the 'Dune: Part Two' set] that we keep doing these movies, and we end up together even though we should be ending up with different people," he said before describing his co-star as "really special."
Switch to Pugh's POV, and it's the same vibes. Her admiration for Chalamet began on the set of Greta Gerwig's "Little Women," a major hit for both actors. Chalamet is notably one of the few principal actors in the picture who identifies as male, but that didn't stop him from becoming friends with Pugh and the other female-identifying actors on set. "Timmy was so involved with all the girls," Pugh told Grazia. "He was just as desperate to be a part of our gang as we were. He was instantly in with the jokes and the wrestling. Everything about that dynamic didn't feel like we were welcoming a boy — it was really wonderful."
"Dune: Part Two" hits cinemas on March 1.