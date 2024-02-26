Why Timothée Chalamet And Florence Pugh Couldn't Be Around Each Other On Dune 2

Timothée Chalamet and Florence Pugh had to be kept apart on the set of "Dune: Part Two" for a hilarious reason. Arguably one of the most anticipated blockbusters in recent memory, "Dune 2" has emerged as a critical juggernaut, with reviews enthralled by the sci-fi epic's riveting performances. The star-studded cast includes the likes of Christopher Walken, Zendaya, Javier Bardem, Rebecca Ferguson, and many other A-listers. On paper, Dune could be considered one of the more inaccessible and weird franchises, making it all the more exciting that director Denis Villeneuve tied down such a magnetic cast.

Two "Dune 2" standouts are Chalamet and Pugh, who previously worked together on Greta Gerwig's "Little Women." While Chalamet's Paul Atreides has been with Dune since the beginning, Pugh is a newcomer in the second installment, stepping into the shoes of Princess Irulan. Without getting into spoilers, Dune fans know that the characters don't spend much time together. Despite minimal propinquity on screen, Chalamet and Pugh couldn't be on set together because of their habit of shenanigans and offscreen rapport.

In a profile for Time, "Dune" director Denis Villeneuve revealed that two A-listers had to be kept separate because they were having too much fun. "She's mischievous," the filmmaker said, describing the Oscar nominee as a "rambunctious" child. Dip deeper into the co-stars' rapport, and you'll realize they're goofballs — just like the rest of us.