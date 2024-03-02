Why Brittany Snow's X Nude Scenes Were Needed, According To The Actress

The slasher horror genre is known for diving into titillating scenes with ample nudity. Given the fact that "X," one of the best horror movies of 2022, follows a group of people setting out to make a pornographic film, it's only natural for there to be a nude scene or two. Brittany Snow, who plays adult film performer Bobby-Lynne Parker in the horror flick, bares all to tell this story of what sex means to different generations effectively.

Snow spoke with Business Insider in March 2022 about playing such a sexually explicit role. Thanks to the work of the production's intimacy coordinator and director, Ti West, the actor mentioned being "very, very comfortable" with what was asked of her. "I think there was a lot of confidence in terms of our characters, and a part of the nudity came from that confidence that our characters exuded," the actor stated. "It almost felt necessary, because not only were we filming a porn, but our characters would've been so comfortable with that."

Nude scenes in film can often feel forced and gratuitous. However, sex is intrinsically linked to "X," from the young people wanting to show off their bodies to the villain, Pearl (Mia Goth), who still wants to explore her sexuality even in her advanced age. According to Snow, nudity was something to get over to feel more comfortable in her own skin. As she put it, "At a certain point you get this and you're like, 'Screw it, let's do it.'"