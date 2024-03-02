The Expendables Injury That Left Sylvester Stallone In Lifelong Pain

Kicking off in 2010, the "Expendables" franchise started with a fairly simple concept behind it. A bunch of Hollywood action stars of yesteryear band together to form an on-screen superteam. Leading the pack in all four films is Sylvester Stallone as Barney Ross, who takes the forces of evil head-on and does everything in his power to ensure his whole team makes it home in one piece. Unsurprisingly, the dangerous, high-stakes nature of the Expendables' missions leads Barney to get pretty banged up, which has sadly carried over to Stallone in real life.

In fact, Stallone revealed that he sustained an injury in the first "Expendables" movie that he has yet to recover from. On Paramount+'s "The Family Stallone," he explained that the injury stemmed from a fight scene involving himself and WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin — the actor behind villain Dan Paine — where he's thrown against a solid stone wall. "I'm doing take 10, take whatever, and I remember one slam, and I could actually feel one bang ... Steve knew ... I never recovered from ['Expendables']. After that film, it was never physically the same," he recalled (via People).

Not only has Stallone's "Expendables" injury led to plenty of pain, but it has also caused no shortage of family stress as well.