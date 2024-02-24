Paramount Sued By Original Top Gun Actor For An Unexpected Reason

If any franchise still manages to soar high, it's "Top Gun." The original film from 1986 remains an all-time classic that received a long-overdue sequel in 2022 — "Top Gun: Maverick" — which grossed nearly $1.5 billion at the global box office. Now, that sequel is in a legal quandary, courtesy of an actor from the original.

Barry Tubb played Leonard "Wolfman" Wolfe in the first "Top Gun," and while the actor didn't appear in the follow-up, a picture of him did. There's a scene in the film where a photo depicting Maverick (Tom Cruise), Iceman (Val Kilmer), Goose (Anthony Edwards), and Wolfman, as well as other prior cadets, is shown on-screen. However, the camera then cuts to those four main actors, with their images taking up the entirety of the screen. Tubb claims the photo shown in the film is an altered behind-the-scenes image, asserting that such changes destroyed copyright protection.

Details of the lawsuit, posted online by Bloomberg Law, report that Tubb filed a complaint against Paramount Pictures for using his likeness in that way within the film. As of this writing, Paramount has yet to respond to the filing.