Who Is The Woman In The Nerds Gummy Clusters Commercial?

During Super Bowl LVIII, Nerds candy aired a commercial in which a giant red gummy creature recreates part of the iconic chair dance from "Flashdance." Whereas the film's protagonist Alex Owens (Jennifer Beals) pulls a lever that showers her with water, the gummy giant is covered in seemingly sentient Nerds creatures. Then the camera zoom in and out on the candy chimera, transforming it into a real-life Nerds gummy cluster in the hand of a young woman.

That woman is Addison Rae, a performer in film and music whose fame originated with her large social media following. On TikTok, notably, she's one of the platform's five most popular accounts. Rae, in fact, was chosen in part for her affinity for dance — one of the skills with which she built her massive TikTok audience. While she simply appears as herself in the Super Bowl spot, in promotion for the commercial she's a dance instructor, teaching the Nerds gummy the "Flashdance" routine.

According to Magen Hanrahan, a Senior Vice President who works in the marketing department at Nerds owner Ferrara Candy Company, both Rae's popularity and talent were integral to her involvement in the ad. "Our core consumer is Gen Z, so we wanted to connect with them through a recognizable talent who is active on the channels where they are most engaged," Hanrahan told Forbes. "Additionally, what also drew us to Addison Rae is her authentic love for the brand combined with her background in dance."