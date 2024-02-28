Helen Hunt's Nude Scenes In The Sessions Didn't Scare Her (And That's Important)

Nude and sex scenes in movies are often seen as titillating affairs. Many people have puritanical feelings toward sex, feeling it must be hidden at all times. But at the end of the day, two consenting adults having sex doesn't have to be a big deal. It can just be fun. And that's precisely what tantalized Helen Hunt to sign on for the 2012 film, "The Sessions," which sees her play Cheryl Cohen-Greene, a sex surrogate for paralyzed poet Mark O'Brien (John Hawkes).

Cheryl gets naked in several scenes, eventually having intercourse with Mark. While so much nudity may have deterred some from joining the cast, Hunt saw it as an exciting challenge. She told IndieWire in 2012, "Any hesitation I had about the nudity, I think what I thought was it's getting late ... It's getting too late in my life to care about the small things." It's a solid message about what nudity and sex can be without so much baggage attached to them. Everyone has genitalia, so it shouldn't be this dirty thing to hide away.

It proved to be a good move for the actor. She was nominated for an Academy Award for best supporting actress, and "The Sessions" remains one of Hunt's most memorable movies. She bares all, both physically and emotionally, for the part, and the film shows that sex doesn't have to be scary.