The Real Reason Alice Eve's Carol Marcus Didn't Return In Star Trek Beyond

When it comes to "Star Trek Into Darkness," there tends to be one image people think of, for better or worse. It's when Carol Marcus (Alice Eve) is viewed in nothing but her underwear, a scene that put the actor in the center of public controversy. It's a shame that's what people focus on, as there's so much more to Carol that makes her an interesting character. She could've been redeemed in the audience's eyes with an appearance in the sequel, "Star Trek Beyond." As Carol is alive at the end of "Star Trek Into Darkness," why isn't she in the follow-up?

"Star Trek Beyond" star and co-writer Simon Pegg answered that question during an appearance on "Engage: The Official Star Trek Podcast." He explained that they didn't want to underutilize her. "Rather than bring her in and just have her be a supporting role ... have her not be in this one," he said. "And when the time comes [bring her back]." He was also clear they didn't want to give her a small part only to kill her off, which is fair, as that also likely would've ruffled plenty of feathers.

Pegg was clear that Dr. Marcus is still out there: "We thought rather than have Carol Marcus not be used to a reasonable capacity, let's just not include her, have her be alive, in canon, and ready to come back at any time."