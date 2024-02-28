Who Plays Emmett Fells On Blue Bloods?

In "Blue Bloods" Season 11, Episode 13, Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) and Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez) investigate the murder of comedy club owner Elaine "Doc" Pressly (Deborah Fennelly). At first their lead suspect is a stand-up comic named Emmett Fells. During an interrogation, Fells even admits to murdering Doc, but Danny and Baez are never quite convinced that Falls is guilty. This hunch turns out to be correct — the killer, they find out, is actually another comic named Ricki Blanton (Ilana Becker).

Playing Fells in this "Blue Bloods" episode is real-life comic Ben Bailey. More than his work as a stage comic, most people familiar with Bailey likely know him for his job as the host of the long-running game show "Cash Cab." He debuted on the series when it premiered in 2005, and remained its host for hundreds of episodes until it went on a hiatus of sorts in 2020. While AXS TV revived "Cash Cab" in 2024, it's with a new host, meaning the gig that largely defined Bailey's entertainment career ended in 2020.

Bailey earned seven Daytime Emmy nominations for hosting "Cash Cab," and won awards in 2010, 2011, and 2013. To "Blue Bloods," then, he brought his considerable experience in comedy, lending authenticity to his character's career.