Goonies & Back To The Future May Share A Weird Connection Says One Theory

"Back to the Future" and "The Goonies" are integral to many people's childhoods. The two movies were released only a month apart, as "The Goonies" debuted on June 7, 1985, and "Back to the Future" premiered on July 3. It was a great summer to head to the movies, but they may have more in common than simply coming out relatively close to one another.

The podcast "The Confused Breakfast" posits the events of the two movies occur on the same day: Saturday, October 26, 1985. Of course, that's when Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) first tests the time-traveling DeLorean in "Back to the Future," as we see the date displayed on the time circuits. It's harder to pinpoint an exact date for "The Goonies," but it could take place on October 26, 1985. Since no one's in school, the film likely takes place on a Saturday, and when Brand (Josh Brolin) exercises, a calendar near him is flipped to October.

But the true pièce de résistance is a newspaper shown in "The Goonies" dated October 24, 1985. That easily could've been from a couple of days prior, meaning the film takes place on the same day as "Back to the Future." What's the greater significance of this?