Goonies & Back To The Future May Share A Weird Connection Says One Theory
"Back to the Future" and "The Goonies" are integral to many people's childhoods. The two movies were released only a month apart, as "The Goonies" debuted on June 7, 1985, and "Back to the Future" premiered on July 3. It was a great summer to head to the movies, but they may have more in common than simply coming out relatively close to one another.
The podcast "The Confused Breakfast" posits the events of the two movies occur on the same day: Saturday, October 26, 1985. Of course, that's when Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) first tests the time-traveling DeLorean in "Back to the Future," as we see the date displayed on the time circuits. It's harder to pinpoint an exact date for "The Goonies," but it could take place on October 26, 1985. Since no one's in school, the film likely takes place on a Saturday, and when Brand (Josh Brolin) exercises, a calendar near him is flipped to October.
But the true pièce de résistance is a newspaper shown in "The Goonies" dated October 24, 1985. That easily could've been from a couple of days prior, meaning the film takes place on the same day as "Back to the Future." What's the greater significance of this?
What other connections do Back to the Future and The Goonies have?
Other than theoretically taking place on the same day, there isn't much else tying the two movies together. It's not like the characters' stories could intersect in any way. "The Goonies" takes place in Astoria, Oregon. Meanwhile, "Back to the Future" is set in the fictional town of Hill Valley, California. It's fun to imagine Doc and Marty (Michael J. Fox) having their time-traveling escapes at the same time the Goonies are searching for One-Eyed Willy's treasure, but they couldn't have influenced each other in any meaningful way (assuming they're even in the same reality).
The films do share a Steven Spielberg connection. "The Goonies" was directed by Richard Donner, but Spielberg has a "story by" credit for the movie. Additionally, the production company behind "Back to the Future" is Amblin Entertainment, which Spielberg co-founded. However, this doesn't necessarily mean much, as Spielberg is affiliated with many movies.
Is there any importance to the date of October 26, 1985 itself? According to TheHoroscope.co, the soul number (a number that reflects one's innermost desires) for that date is eight. Come to think of it, the DeLorean can only travel through time when it hits 88 miles per hour. And "The Goonies" soundtrack has the song "Eight Arms to Hold You" by Goon Squad on it. Okay, it's time to stop digging into this before we uncover the secret of the universe.