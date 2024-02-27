Jurassic Park Theory: One Thing May Have Saved Dennis Nedry From His Tragic Fate

The "Jurassic Park" franchise is rife with some pretty grim dinosaur-related deaths, many of which have stuck with audience members for years. Just as Steven Spielberg made us question if it was safe to go in the water with "Jaws," he had us terrified of using public toilets with "Jurassic Park." One death that particularly stands out is that of Dennis Nedry (Wayne Knight), who is killed following a run-in with a Dilophosaurus in the franchise's introductory trip to the ill-fated theme park. However, a fan theory suggests that he could've lived had he given more thought to how he wears the hood of his raincoat.

Redditor u/magecatwitharrows posited that Nedry's hood could've initially kept him out of danger from the Dilophosaurus and explains why things change so quickly for him. "When they first come face to face, Nedry has his hood up and it's spread wide around his face. His poncho is bright yellow, just like the Dilo's hood flaps," they began. Of course, things go south after Nedry crawls back up the muddy hill and lowers his hood, with the Redditor arguing, "Once the female Dilophosaurus realized Nedry's ruse it became aggressive, putting up it's [sic] own hood in a threat display, hissing, and spitting venom in his face."