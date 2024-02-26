TikTok Bodybuilder Tries To Out-Lift Pokémon's Ash - And Gets Humbled

Longtime "Pokémon" anime protagonist Ash Ketchum has a rich history predominately built up over 1200+ episodes of TV that aired for more than 25 years. A powerlifter on TikTok attempted to lift equivalent amounts of weight as Ash in certain scenes from the "Pokémon" anime. As it turns out, Ash is so strong that even dedicated gym-goers might have a hard time replicating these feats of strength Ash pulls off with ease.

TikTok user packapunchpanda's viral video — it's amassed around 2 million likes — opens by questioning outright if he's as strong as Ash. Surely, most viewers would think, this man who dedicates an entire social media account to strength training can lift more than a pre-teen boy who commands other creatures to fight for him.

First, packapunchpanda shows Ash lifting a Beedrill, which canonically weighs 29 kilograms, or about 65 pounds. He replicates this at his gym with relative ease. Next, Ash is holding a 35-pound Fletchinder on one arm. As it turns out, packapunchpanda can do this, too, but only after some struggle. Then, Ash effortlessly holds first a 122-pound Pignite and then a 159-pound Larvitar. While packapunchpanda can just barely curl 160 lbs, he can't help but conclude that Ash has the "ultimate sleeper build," masking immense raw power.