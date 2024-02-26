Luke Evans Cast As Green Lantern Villain Sinestro In Retro DCU Fanart
Batman and Superman may have something of a monopoly on many of the most well-known supervillains in DC Comics, but that's not to say that other heroes don't have their own popular adversaries. In fact, as far as the DC universe's cosmic side is concerned, it's pretty tough to get more iconic than Sinestro.
This nefarious member of the Yellow Lanterns has featured in many of the Green Lantern Corps' adaptations on both the big and small screen, with Mark Strong notably portraying the character in the 2011 live-action film, "Green Lantern." It's only a matter of time before the adversary shows up once again for a cinematic outing, and one particular fan artist has a solid idea of who should play him.
In an Instagram post, fan artist Davi Alves shared an illustration of what actor Luke Evans, known for his roles in "Beauty and the Beast" and "Fast & Furious," might look like as Sinestro. It's quite the stylish mock-up, employing a retro aesthetic reminiscent of 1950s-era comic covers. The image of Evans as the iconic Yellow Lantern is convincing, too. Not only does he sport the character's trademark red hue, but he's also wearing a version of the villain's classic black-and-blue costume from his earlier appearances. To top it off, he has a distinctive pencil mustache not unlike the facial hair Sinestro is commonly depicted with. All told, the post makes a pretty compelling argument for Evans as a live-action iteration of the DC antagonist.
Could Luke Evans play Sinestro?
With Davi Alves' fan art making a strong case for Luke Evans' suitability as a live-action Sinestro, some fans are undoubtedly wondering what the chances are that this dream casting could actually happen. While there isn't necessarily a strong likelihood of Evans going on to inhabit the role, the possibility is technically there.
As far as Sinestro goes, there hasn't been a new live-action version of the villain since Mark Strong's performance in 2011's "Green Lantern." However, it may not be too much longer before the villain makes a return. One of the various projects confirmed in the initial slate for James Gunn's rebooted DC Universe is "Lanterns," a Max series focusing on the Green Lantern duo of Hal Jordan and John Stewart. Where these characters are, Sinestro is almost sure to follow. No casting for the show has been made public, leaving a spot wide open for a new actor to play the antagonist.
Perhaps one of the bigger obstacles in the path of Evans becoming Sinestro is the question of whether or not the actor himself would be interested in the role. While he's been a part of some major franchises in his career, Evans has never appeared in a superhero movie. His closest role to date is his performance as Wonder Woman creator William Moulton Marston in the 2017 biopic, "Professor Marston and the Wonder Women."
Ultimately, it remains to be seen whether Evans has any chance of becoming the DC Universe's Sinestro. One thing is for sure, though — if he does take on the role, he'll certainly be able to look the part.