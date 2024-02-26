Luke Evans Cast As Green Lantern Villain Sinestro In Retro DCU Fanart

Batman and Superman may have something of a monopoly on many of the most well-known supervillains in DC Comics, but that's not to say that other heroes don't have their own popular adversaries. In fact, as far as the DC universe's cosmic side is concerned, it's pretty tough to get more iconic than Sinestro.

This nefarious member of the Yellow Lanterns has featured in many of the Green Lantern Corps' adaptations on both the big and small screen, with Mark Strong notably portraying the character in the 2011 live-action film, "Green Lantern." It's only a matter of time before the adversary shows up once again for a cinematic outing, and one particular fan artist has a solid idea of who should play him.

In an Instagram post, fan artist Davi Alves shared an illustration of what actor Luke Evans, known for his roles in "Beauty and the Beast" and "Fast & Furious," might look like as Sinestro. It's quite the stylish mock-up, employing a retro aesthetic reminiscent of 1950s-era comic covers. The image of Evans as the iconic Yellow Lantern is convincing, too. Not only does he sport the character's trademark red hue, but he's also wearing a version of the villain's classic black-and-blue costume from his earlier appearances. To top it off, he has a distinctive pencil mustache not unlike the facial hair Sinestro is commonly depicted with. All told, the post makes a pretty compelling argument for Evans as a live-action iteration of the DC antagonist.