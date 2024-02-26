Emily Blunt Shut Down A Nude Scene In One Of Her Most Popular Movies

Emily Blunt can seemingly do it all, from starring in action flicks like "Edge of Tomorrow" to portraying the titular singing nanny in "Mary Poppins Returns." However, one area she's more hesitant to pursue is baring all on-camera, as she has stated how she shot down a nude scene in 2015's "Sicario."

Blunt has shown off her body before, like in "My Summer of Love" and "Irresistible." However, in an interview on "The Howard Stern Show," she revealed that she didn't want to do it for "Sicario." Stern spoke about all the praise "Sicario" received, and, in true Stern fashion, mentioned how it could've only been better if she had gotten naked. It's here Blunt revealed that there was a nude scene at one point, but the actor stated, "We didn't agree with it." When Stern asked who the "we" was in this scenario, Blunt exclaimed, "My t***."

She continued that her co-star, Benicio del Toro, supported the decision, as the scene was between her and him. She even went so far as to say, "He's like my brother now." Stern may have been disappointed Blunt stayed clothed throughout "Sicario," but if the scene in question wasn't in service of the overarching story, then it's for the best it was removed.