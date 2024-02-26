Emily Blunt Shut Down A Nude Scene In One Of Her Most Popular Movies
Emily Blunt can seemingly do it all, from starring in action flicks like "Edge of Tomorrow" to portraying the titular singing nanny in "Mary Poppins Returns." However, one area she's more hesitant to pursue is baring all on-camera, as she has stated how she shot down a nude scene in 2015's "Sicario."
Blunt has shown off her body before, like in "My Summer of Love" and "Irresistible." However, in an interview on "The Howard Stern Show," she revealed that she didn't want to do it for "Sicario." Stern spoke about all the praise "Sicario" received, and, in true Stern fashion, mentioned how it could've only been better if she had gotten naked. It's here Blunt revealed that there was a nude scene at one point, but the actor stated, "We didn't agree with it." When Stern asked who the "we" was in this scenario, Blunt exclaimed, "My t***."
She continued that her co-star, Benicio del Toro, supported the decision, as the scene was between her and him. She even went so far as to say, "He's like my brother now." Stern may have been disappointed Blunt stayed clothed throughout "Sicario," but if the scene in question wasn't in service of the overarching story, then it's for the best it was removed.
Emily Blunt doesn't want to do nude scenes anymore
As mentioned previously, Emily Blunt has done nude scenes in the past, but don't count on her doing more any time soon. Blunt told People in an interview originally published in 2016 that those days are behind her. "Too racy would be one thing I wouldn't go for now," she elaborated. "I'm not so keen on doing nudity, because I'm not 22 anymore." Granted, Blunt was only 33 at the time of that interview, but it sounds like such scenes just aren't appealing to her, regardless of age. She continued, "It's not so much a moral thing as, 'I've done it before and do I really want to do it again?' Does it serve the film or is it gratuitous and seeing someone's t*** for the sake of it?"
That reasoning could certainly relate to her shooting down a nude scene in "Sicario." She doesn't want to do it if it doesn't serve a purpose for the film. Of course, that doesn't mean she's against sensuality of any kind, as 2023's "Pain Hustlers" sees her play an exotic dancer who shows off quite a bit of skin. Naturally, things are still left to the imagination in that film.
Another type of role that's out for Emily Blunt? As she also told People, "Playing violent or racist characters would be hard for me now." So don't go expecting Emily Blunt to play a gun-toting leader of a nudist colony any time soon.