Who Plays Nat On The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live?

Contains spoilers for "The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live" Episode 2 — "Gone"

It's not easy being a likable character in the "Walking Dead" universe. Just ask series mainstay Glenn Rhee (Steven Yeun), who became popular for his kind and caring nature only to die violently on-screen. In "The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live" Episode 2, "Gone," Michonne's (Danai Gurira) new friend Nat (Matthew Jeffers) becomes the latest victim of this trope.

After surviving a chlorine gas attack carried out by the Civic Republic Military that kills the rest of their group, Michonne and Nat hole up in a mall together for a year as they recover. Determined to claim revenge, they take down a CRM helicopter and begin to kill everyone on board — only for Michonne to discover her long-lost lover, Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), forced into their service. Nat lives just long enough to express his disbelief that the man Michonne has mythologized has finally been found before he is shot in the back and dies.

Medical drama fans will best recognize Jeffers as Dr. Mark Walsh from NBC's "New Amsterdam," on which he made 34 appearances over five seasons, with his character moving up from a senior resident in the emergency department to its chief resident. But the actor's résumé extends far beyond that series alone.